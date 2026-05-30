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Wanted Criminal Injured In Odisha Police Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 18:07 IST

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A wanted criminal was injured in a police encounter in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat organised crime in the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jay Chauhan, wanted in 11 criminal cases, was injured in a police encounter in Jharsuguda, Odisha.
  • Chauhan sustained a bullet injury to his leg during an exchange of fire with the police.
  • Police arrested Chauhan and four of his associates who were allegedly planning a dacoity.
  • A country-made pistol and other weapons were seized from the criminals.
  • The encounter is part of a broader effort by Odisha Police to combat organised crime.

A man wanted in at least 11 criminal cases was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Saturday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Jay Chauhan (30), suffered a bullet injury to his right leg during the encounter in the Rengali police station area, and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jharsuguda, they said.

 

Details of the Police Operation

A resident of Gandhi Chowk in Brajrajnagar, Chauhan was allegedly leading a gang of five miscreants planning a major dacoity in a financial institution when police launched an operation based on intelligence inputs.

"However, on seeing the police, Chauhan opened fire and attempted to escape. The police, in self-defence, retaliated and he suffered a bullet injury," Jharsuguda SP G R Raghavendra told reporters.

Arrests and Seizures

Four of Chauhan's associates who had managed to flee to a nearby forest, were later arrested during a search operation, he said.

Chauhan was nabbed from the spot as he was rendered immobile after being shot in the leg, the SP said.

The officer said Chauhan faces cases related to attempt to murder, dacoity, extortion and violations of the Arms Act in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts.

"A total of five accused, including Chauhan, were arrested under various sections of the BNS and the Arm Act," he said.

One country-made pistol, two empty cartridges and a sharp-edged weapon were seized from their possession, the SP said.

Increased Police Encounters

This is the second police encounter involving alleged criminals in Jharsuguda district this month. On May 12, two persons wanted in a murder case suffered gunshot injuries during an exchange of fire with the police, officials said.

Apart from Jharsuguda, incidents of police encounters were also reported from Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Berhampur in May, after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked the Odisha Police to end organised crimes in the state.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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