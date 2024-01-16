51 Weddings All At Once!

51 Muslim couples took their wedding vows at a mass marriage ceremony in Agripada, south central Mumbai, on Sunday. Thousands gathered to witness the event.
Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures glimpses from the ceremony.
IMAGE: Mehendi
design with the groom's name and wedding date on a bride's hand.All photographs: Hitesh Harsinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: A woman carrying a garland walks past the brides.
IMAGE: A bride sips on Frooti before the wedding ceremony. It was a warm evening in Mumbai.
IMAGE: The grooms await the wedding ceremony.
IMAGE: A doctor checks a bride's blood pressure after she complained of uneasiness.
IMAGE: The gifts that the newly weds will receive.
IMAGE: Brides interact at the wedding ceremony.
IMAGE: Thousands gathered to witness the event.
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com