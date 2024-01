The world's 12th longest sea bridge, the Atal Setu, is Mumbai's Trans Harbour Link and named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The 6-lane bridge spanning approximately 22 km can accommodate 70,000 commuters daily at a speed of 100 kmph.

The MTHL will link Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. To use the bridge one has to pay a toll of Rs 250.

IMAGE: Glimpses of the Atal Setu, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE:

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com