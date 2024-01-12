News
Rediff.com  » News » IAF Jets Zoom Over Mumbai Shore

IAF Jets Zoom Over Mumbai Shore

By RAJESH M KARKERA
January 12, 2024 16:52 IST
Rajesh M Karkera/Rediff.com captures the spectacular aerial display by the Indian Air Force over the Mumbai shoreline.

The IAF display is from 12 noon to 1 pm on Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 15.

Crowds gathered at Mumbai's Marine Drive at noon on Friday, January 12, to get a breathtaking glimpse of the IAF jets.

 

Photographs and Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

People of all ages waited under the hot sun much before noon on Marine Drive to savour the IAF aerobatics.

 

A slight delay and the hot sun had already started affecting everyone.

Some took shelter under the few trees providing shade on Marine Drive.

 

"Here it comes!" exclaimed the crowd.

One by one everyone began holding their cell phones to the sky. The dusty noon air makes visibility scarce. And the hot sun right on top adds to the screens looking blank to everyone.

 

IAF Display Mumbai

Aandddd they are visible!!... The resounding jets, echoing loudly.

See the video below to glimpse IAF power.

 

 

The IAF's Surya Kirans put up a stunning display of aerobatics.

 

IAF Display in Mumbai

Another view of the Surya Kirans.

 

The lucky few who stood in the shade of the elusive trees on Marine Drive were the thankful ones.

 

The aircraft that made a deafening sound each time it passed over our heads was the Rafale.

 

IAF Display in Mumbai

Marine Drive was like an Open IMAX theatre on Friday afternoon.

 

Do make your way to Marine Drive in Mumbai at noon tomorrow, Saturday, January 13, or the day after, Sunday, January 14 to view this stunning IAF show.

And oh yes, please carry caps, sun screen etc. It may be winter, but the sun can be real mean at this time of the day at the shoreline.

Why 12 noon, I will never know :) Perhaps early in the morning or evening as the sun goes down could have been a better experience.

