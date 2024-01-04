The Mahim Ka Mela Feast

In 1910, in an India that was still to be independent, this fair was held for the first time.

As the decades passed, the enthusiasm for Mahim Ka Mela (Mahim Fair) has only increased.

This 10-day vibrant event is held annually to honour the Sufi saint, Makhdoom Shah Baba.

The festivities, which kicked off on December 26, will end on January 5.

Among the various attractions at the fair -- including giant wheels, merry-go-rounds and the thrilling maut ka kuan (well of death) -- the true delight for foodies lies in the diversity of dishes on offer.



You can tuck into everything from spicy chaats to flavourful snacks to kebabs and, of course, desserts!

For a foodie like Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani, it's a fantastic experience.





The magic of Mahim Ka Mela.

You can start with healthy, freshly cut fruits.







Look at that huge stack of crisp fried papads, just waiting to be doused in mouthwatering masala.

Sweet potatoes, coal-roasted to perfection.







Cool smoke biscuits for just Rs 50.

Dipped in liquid nitrogen, these biscuits are fun. After popping them in, you can actually blow smoke from your mouth.







Delicious potato twisters -- long spirals of deep fried potato, topped with a sauce of your choice.

Kids just love it with mayo.







Who says you can't have pizzas and burgers at a mela?

#Irresistable #SeekhKebab







But that's not the only kebab on the menu... From chicken tandoori to liver to all kinds of tikkas, they have almost everything!

Freshly made chicken baida (egg) roti and chicken rolls!





Buff pulau for the main course.







How can a feast end without dessert?

Tuck into some halwa puri and make your taste buds dance with joy!