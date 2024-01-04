News
The Mahim Ka Mela Feast

The Mahim Ka Mela Feast

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
January 04, 2024 14:35 IST
In 1910, in an India that was still to be independent, this fair was held for the first time.

As the decades passed, the enthusiasm for Mahim Ka Mela (Mahim Fair) has only increased.

This 10-day vibrant event is held annually to honour the Sufi saint, Makhdoom Shah Baba.

The festivities, which kicked off on December 26, will end on January 5.

Among the various attractions at the fair -- including giant wheels, merry-go-rounds and the thrilling maut ka kuan (well of death) -- the true delight for foodies lies in the diversity of dishes on offer.

You can tuck into everything from spicy chaats to flavourful snacks to kebabs and, of course, desserts!

For a foodie like Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani, it's a fantastic experience.

Mahim Mela

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The magic of Mahim Ka Mela.

 

Mahim Mela

You can start with healthy, freshly cut fruits.



Mahim Mela

Look at that huge stack of crisp fried papads, just waiting to be doused in mouthwatering masala.

 

Mahim Mela

Sweet potatoes, coal-roasted to perfection.



Mahim Mela

Cool smoke biscuits for just Rs 50.

Dipped in liquid nitrogen, these biscuits are fun. After popping them in, you can actually blow smoke from your mouth.



Mahim Mela

Delicious potato twisters -- long spirals of deep fried potato, topped with a sauce of your choice.

Kids just love it with mayo.

 



Mahim Mela

Who says you can't have pizzas and burgers at a mela?

 

Mahim mela

#Irresistable #SeekhKebab



Mahim Mela

But that's not the only kebab on the menu... From chicken tandoori to liver to all kinds of tikkas, they have almost everything!

 

Mahim mela

Freshly made chicken baida (egg) roti and chicken rolls!


Mahim mela

Buff pulau for the main course.



Mahim Mela

How can a feast end without dessert?

Tuck into some halwa puri and make your taste buds dance with joy!

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
