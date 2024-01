After 30 years, Kashmiri Pandits held a havan and puja at the Anandeshwar Bhairav temple at Maisuma in the heart of Srinagar.

The gates of the temple were re-opened after over three decades in an area, which is the stronghold and residence of JKLF chief Yasin Malik.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandits offer prayers amid tight security, here and below.

IMAGE: Women sing traditional religious songs inside the temple.

IMAGE: The temple under tight security.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com