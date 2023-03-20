News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine

When Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine

By REDIFF NEWS
March 20, 2023 11:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Crimea and Mariupol in Russian controlled Ukraine over the weekend.

After flying in by helicopter, Putin drove himself through the streets of Crimea and Mariupol according to reports and video footage.

Putin's visit came hours after the International Criminal Court of Justice issued warrant against Putin for alleged war crimes.

 

IMAGE: Putin, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev and Metropolitan Tikhon Shevkunov, chairman of the Patriarchal Council for Culture, visit the state museum in Sevastopol, Crimea. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Razvozhayev greets Putin during his visit. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin, accompanied by Razvozhayev and Tikhon, visits a children's arts centre in Sevastopol. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin listens to Razvozhayev. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin checks out the art. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin takes a look around the gallery. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin visits Mariupol. Photograph: Kremlin.ru/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin visits residential apartments in Mariupol, here and below. Photograph: Kremlin.ru/Handout/Reuters

 

Photograph: Kremlin.ru/Handout/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
From The Battlefields Of Ukraine
From The Battlefields Of Ukraine
A Bloody Cake And A Skull For Putin
A Bloody Cake And A Skull For Putin
365 Days On, Ukraine Stands Up To Putin
365 Days On, Ukraine Stands Up To Putin
Chasing Happiness? Let Our Experts Help
Chasing Happiness? Let Our Experts Help
Kavitha at ED office for 2nd round of questioning
Kavitha at ED office for 2nd round of questioning
Sara's Scenic Road Trip
Sara's Scenic Road Trip
'Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this'
'Never seen Dhoni as bulked up as this'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

World court issues arrest warrant against Putin

World court issues arrest warrant against Putin

Xi to visit Russia for talks with Putin next week

Xi to visit Russia for talks with Putin next week

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances