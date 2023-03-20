When Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Crimea and Mariupol in Russian controlled Ukraine over the weekend.

After flying in by helicopter, Putin drove himself through the streets of Crimea and Mariupol according to reports and video footage.

Putin's visit came hours after the International Criminal Court of Justice issued warrant against Putin for alleged war crimes.

IMAGE: Putin, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev and Metropolitan Tikhon Shevkunov, chairman of the Patriarchal Council for Culture, visit the state museum in Sevastopol, Crimea. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Razvozhayev greets Putin during his visit. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin, accompanied by Razvozhayev and Tikhon, visits a children's arts centre in Sevastopol. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin listens to Razvozhayev. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin checks out the art. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin takes a look around the gallery. Photograph: Sputnik/Russian Presidential Press Office/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin visits Mariupol. Photograph: Kremlin.ru/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin visits residential apartments in Mariupol, here and below. Photograph: Kremlin.ru/Handout/Reuters

Photograph: Kremlin.ru/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com