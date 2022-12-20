News
3 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

3 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Source: PTI
December 20, 2022 11:56 IST
Three Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the police said.

IMAGE: Security forces fan out at the encounter site in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, December 20, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Additional director general of police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said two of the three slain terrorists have been identified and were involved in civilian killings.

 

He said one of the slain ultra was Lateef Lone, who was allegedly involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat, while the other terrorist was identified as Umer Nazir, who was involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal.

Giving details of the encounter, a police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about presence of terrorists.

The search operation turned into an encounter, the official said, adding three LeT ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces.

An AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the encounter site.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

