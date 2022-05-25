News
3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 25, 2022 16:43 IST
Three Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were on Wednesday killed in a "chance" encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

IMAGES: Security forces at the site of encounter in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

A cop also lost his life in the encounter which took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area in the north Kashmir district.

Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, said the encounter took place at one of the nakas (checkpoints) laid by the security forces across the valley.

 

“There were nakas across Kashmir today (Wednesday). At one such naka at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area, there was a chance encounter (with militants). Three Pakistani JeM terrorists were killed,” the IGP told reporters here.

He said a policeman was also killed in the encounter.

Kumar said while the police force was pained at the loss of one of its men, the killing of the three terrorists was a huge success.

“The three terrorists could have come to Srinagar and carried out some big attack,” he said.

The IGP said the terrorists were active in the hilly areas of Gulmarg for the last three to four months.

“We were regularly tracking them,” he said, adding, so far this year, 22 Pakistani terrorists have been killed in various encounters with security forces.

There will be increased attempts to neutralise Pakistani terrorists, Kumar added.

Asked about the Tuesday's attack in Soura area of the city in which a cop was killed, while his daughter injured, the IGP said two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba behind the attack have been identified.

“Adil from Ganderbal, a local commander of TRF/LeT, and another newly-recruited terrorist, are behind the killing. We will neutralise them soon,” he said.

He said the slain cop's daughter was undergoing treatment at a hospital, but her condition is stable.

Appealing to the society to condemn such attacks, Kumar said the time has come even for the families of terrorists to come out on the roads and raise their voice against terrorism.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
