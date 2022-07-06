News
Rediff.com  » News » 2 terrorists surrender on parents' appeal during JK encounter

2 terrorists surrender on parents' appeal during JK encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 06, 2022 10:19 IST
Two local terrorists surrendered before the security forces during an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The encounter had started at Hadigam area of the south Kashmir district during the night, the police said.

 

However, the terrorists surrendered before the forces on the appeal of their parents and police.

"During the #encounter, 02 local terrorists #surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered," Kashmir Zone Police wrote in its Twitter handle. 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
