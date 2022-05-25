News
Rediff.com  » News » Jaish Terrorists Killed In 'Chance' Encounter

Jaish Terrorists Killed In 'Chance' Encounter

By Rediff News Bureau
May 25, 2022 18:40 IST
On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in what was described as a 'chance' encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A policeman also lost his life in the firefight.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath of the encounter:

 

IMAGE: Soldiers and security personnel at the encounter site in the Kreeri area in Baramulla district. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The terrorists were of Pakistani origin, the security forces stated later, and belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

 

IMAGE: The encounter took place at one of the checkpoints established by the security forces across the Kashmir valley.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
