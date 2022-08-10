News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Bhat, Amreen shooter among 3 Lashkar terrorists killed in J-K encounter

Rahul Bhat, Amreen shooter among 3 Lashkar terrorists killed in J-K encounter

Source: PTI
August 10, 2022 18:49 IST
Three Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, the police said.

IMAGE: Security forces carry out search and cordon operations during the encounter, August 10, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Waterhail in the Khansahib area of the district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there. The search turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire, they said.

 

"All the three hiding LeT #terrorists #neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identification yet to be ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. A big success for us," ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, Kumar said three Lashkar men, including most wanted Lateef Rather, had been trapped at the encounter site.

"Three #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in ongoing #encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat," he had tweeted.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
