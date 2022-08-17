News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » High alert in JK after terrorists escape during encounter

High alert in JK after terrorists escape during encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 17, 2022 15:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Security forces and police have intensified operation to track down terrorists, who managed to escape from the cordon after a bried gunfire encounter in Rajouri district, sources said.

IMAGE: Central reserve Police Force personnel conduct a search operation after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces personnel, in Eidgah locality of Srinagar on August 13, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Security forces had on Sunday located a group of 2-3 terrorists in Sojan forest area of Samote in Rajouri and laid a seige to neutralise them, they said.

Terrorists fired on the security forces during cordon and search operation but managed to escape using heavy rains and bad weather conditions as cover, they said.

 

Forces have now intensified the operation to track down the terrorists, who may be trying to find new targets in the area, they said.

Security forces and police have been put on high alert in view of movement of two suspected persons around Rajouri city, particularly around security forces area on Tuesday, they said.

Agencies also spotted two suspected persons, including one carrying a bag, in CCTV footage, they said.

On August 11, two terrorists had attacked an Army camp in Rajouri, killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of ;fidayeen' to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

Both the terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, were shot dead after an over four-hour gun battle.

On May 8, a terrorist was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Laam area of Rajouri district. There were several blasts in Rajouri district in April and May.

Police had busted two modules of the LeT instrumental in carrying out terror acts and ferrying drone-dropped weapons from Pakistan to the Kashmir valley. They arrested five members of two terror modules.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
New Ways To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir
New Ways To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
72% of Bihar ministers face criminal cases: ADR
72% of Bihar ministers face criminal cases: ADR
India home to 18 of 20 cities with PM2.5 pollution
India home to 18 of 20 cities with PM2.5 pollution
PSL to clash with IPL in 2025
PSL to clash with IPL in 2025
Take This TOUGH Bollywood Quiz!
Take This TOUGH Bollywood Quiz!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'

'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'

'Terrorism in J-K is an Islamist extremist venture'

'Terrorism in J-K is an Islamist extremist venture'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances