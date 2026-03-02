HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Odisha Court Searched After Bomb Threat Email

Odisha Court Searched After Bomb Threat Email

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2026 10:58 IST

x

Odisha's Sambalpur district court was thoroughly searched by police after a threatening email indicating a potential bomb blast, marking the third such incident in recent months.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Odisha Police searched the Sambalpur district court after a bomb threat was received via email.
  • The email, written in Odia, threatened to blast the court premises.
  • This is the third bomb threat received by Odisha courts in the past two months.
  • Security has been tightened at the court as a precautionary measure.
  • Previous bomb threats to other Odisha courts were determined to be hoaxes.

Odisha Police searched the Sambalpur district court building after an email was received threatening to blast the premises, an officer said on Monday.

The threatening email written in Odia language was received at about 10 pm on Sunday, following which local police engaged bomb disposal squad, sniffer dogs, metal detectors and other devices to search the court premises. Every nook and corner of the court premises was checked for bombs. But nothing was found, police said.

 

The exercise also continued during Monday morning, police said, adding that this is the third such threat received by authorities in a span of two months. On two earlier occasions, threatening messages also came through emails.

The court premises checking has been completed by Monday morning, and nothing suspicious was found. Security has been tightened in the area as a precautionary measure. Enhanced security is expected to remain in place until further notice, a senior police officer said.

Earlier last month, several other courts in Odisha had also received similar bomb threats, but all of them turned out to be hoax.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Bomb Threat at Mangaluru School Triggers Security Operation
Bomb Threat at Mangaluru School Triggers Security Operation
Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case
Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case
Five Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Man in Odisha's Jajpur
Five Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Man in Odisha's Jajpur
16 Arrested in Odisha Over Mob Killing, Child Lifting Suspicion

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Shia Muslims in Baramulla protest the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei0:50

Shia Muslims in Baramulla protest the killing of Iran's...

Nine cheetahs from Botswana arrive at Kuno National Park3:56

Nine cheetahs from Botswana arrive at Kuno National Park

Shilpa Shetty's Youthful Charm Leaves Fans in Awe1:13

Shilpa Shetty's Youthful Charm Leaves Fans in Awe

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO