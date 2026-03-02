Odisha Court Searched After Bomb Threat Email

Odisha's Sambalpur district court was thoroughly searched by police after a threatening email indicating a potential bomb blast, marking the third such incident in recent months.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Odisha Police searched the Sambalpur district court after a bomb threat was received via email.

The email, written in Odia, threatened to blast the court premises.

This is the third bomb threat received by Odisha courts in the past two months.

Security has been tightened at the court as a precautionary measure.

Previous bomb threats to other Odisha courts were determined to be hoaxes.

Odisha Police searched the Sambalpur district court building after an email was received threatening to blast the premises, an officer said on Monday.

The threatening email written in Odia language was received at about 10 pm on Sunday, following which local police engaged bomb disposal squad, sniffer dogs, metal detectors and other devices to search the court premises. Every nook and corner of the court premises was checked for bombs. But nothing was found, police said.

The exercise also continued during Monday morning, police said, adding that this is the third such threat received by authorities in a span of two months. On two earlier occasions, threatening messages also came through emails.

The court premises checking has been completed by Monday morning, and nothing suspicious was found. Security has been tightened in the area as a precautionary measure. Enhanced security is expected to remain in place until further notice, a senior police officer said.

Earlier last month, several other courts in Odisha had also received similar bomb threats, but all of them turned out to be hoax.