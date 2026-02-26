HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bomb Threat at Mangaluru School Triggers Security Operation

Bomb Threat at Mangaluru School Triggers Security Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 26, 2026 10:33 IST

A bomb threat at Lourdes Central School in Mangaluru, Karnataka, prompted a thorough police investigation and security sweep, highlighting rising concerns over such threats in the region.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Lourdes Central School in Mangaluru received a bomb threat via email, prompting a large-scale police and bomb disposal operation.
  • The threat warned of an explosion at 9 am, leading to an immediate response from Kadri Police Station and bomb disposal squads.
  • Dog squads assisted in a comprehensive search of the school campus to ensure no suspicious objects were present.
  • Similar threat emails have been sent to other locations in Karnataka, including the Dharwad Court Complex and the Mangaluru Court.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the emails may originate from Tamil Nadu, but the sender's identity remains unverified.

A bomb threat email sent to Lourdes Central School on Thursday triggered a major security operation, with police and bomb disposal squads conducting a thorough search of the premises, authorities said.

The email, received late on Wednesday night, warned that a bomb would explode at 9 am.

 

Upon receiving the alert, personnel from the Kadri Police Station rushed to the school along with the bomb detection and disposal squad.

A comprehensive inspection of the campus was carried out, police said.

Dog squad teams were also deployed to assist in the search operation to ensure that no suspicious object was left unchecked, a senior police officer said.

Investigation and Similar Threats

Authorities said similar threat emails have recently been sent to other locations in the state, including the Dharwad Court Complex and the Mangaluru Court, prompting heightened vigilance.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the sender names used in the emails appear to trace back to Tamil Nadu, though the authenticity of the identities is yet to be verified.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: The headline, key points, section headers and lead image in this article may have been generated or selected by artificial intelligence/algorithms.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shivamogga turns tense after student's death outside school
Shivamogga turns tense after student's death outside school
Delhi on alert over LeT terror plot to 'avenge' Pak mosque blast
Delhi on alert over LeT terror plot to 'avenge' Pak mosque blast
Delhi police capture 8 in TN over ISI, Bangladesh terrorist outfits links
Delhi police capture 8 in TN over ISI, Bangladesh terrorist outfits links
Maharashtra student drowns, another missing off Chennai coast
Maharashtra student drowns, another missing off Chennai coast
Communal clash breaks out in Jabalpur town, 49 arrested
Communal clash breaks out in Jabalpur town, 49 arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

Ashnoor Kaur's glamorous and elegant avatar wins hearts0:58

Ashnoor Kaur's glamorous and elegant avatar wins hearts

Watch: Meghalaya CM and MLA wife's light-hearted debate in assembly6:12

Watch: Meghalaya CM and MLA wife's light-hearted debate...

Raveena Tandon's New Avatar Stuns Everyone!1:17

Raveena Tandon's New Avatar Stuns Everyone!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO