Bomb Threat at Mangaluru School Triggers Security Operation

A bomb threat at Lourdes Central School in Mangaluru, Karnataka, prompted a thorough police investigation and security sweep, highlighting rising concerns over such threats in the region.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Lourdes Central School in Mangaluru received a bomb threat via email, prompting a large-scale police and bomb disposal operation.

The threat warned of an explosion at 9 am, leading to an immediate response from Kadri Police Station and bomb disposal squads.

Dog squads assisted in a comprehensive search of the school campus to ensure no suspicious objects were present.

Similar threat emails have been sent to other locations in Karnataka, including the Dharwad Court Complex and the Mangaluru Court.

Preliminary investigations suggest the emails may originate from Tamil Nadu, but the sender's identity remains unverified.

A bomb threat email sent to Lourdes Central School on Thursday triggered a major security operation, with police and bomb disposal squads conducting a thorough search of the premises, authorities said.

The email, received late on Wednesday night, warned that a bomb would explode at 9 am.

Upon receiving the alert, personnel from the Kadri Police Station rushed to the school along with the bomb detection and disposal squad.

A comprehensive inspection of the campus was carried out, police said.

Dog squad teams were also deployed to assist in the search operation to ensure that no suspicious object was left unchecked, a senior police officer said.

Investigation and Similar Threats

Authorities said similar threat emails have recently been sent to other locations in the state, including the Dharwad Court Complex and the Mangaluru Court, prompting heightened vigilance.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the sender names used in the emails appear to trace back to Tamil Nadu, though the authenticity of the identities is yet to be verified.

Further investigation is underway.