HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Chhattisgarh: Four Dead, 25 Injured as Van Overturns in Raigarh

Chhattisgarh: Four Dead, 25 Injured as Van Overturns in Raigarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2026 10:32 IST

x

A tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district resulted in four fatalities and 25 injuries when a mini goods van overturned while returning from a family function, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Four people died and 25 were injured in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, after a mini goods van overturned.
  • The accident happened on Kapu-Khamhar road as the victims were returning from a family engagement ceremony.
  • The speeding van overturned, resulting in immediate fatalities and further deaths during hospital treatment.
  • Police have seized the vehicle and are investigating the cause of the fatal road accident in Raigarh.

Four persons were killed and 25 others injured after a mini goods van overturned in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Kapu-Khamhar road on Wednesday night when the victims were returning from a family function, Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Dharamjaigarh area, Siddhant Tiwari said.

 

Nearly 30 persons from Bangursuta village in the Chhal police station area had gone to attend an engagement ceremony in the Gosipodi area, he said.

On the way back, the speeding van overturned, leaving two persons dead on the spot. Two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Raigarh Medical College hospital on Thursday, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Kalaram Rathia (60), Sattar Singh Sidar (60), Neeraj Singh (65) and Ijbal Singh (50), all residents of Bangursuta village, he said.

Twenty-five persons were injured, with eight reported to be in critical condition. The injured persons were admitted to Raigarh Medical College and Dharamjaigarh Hospital for treatment.

The police seized the damaged vehicle and registered a case against the driver. An investigation into the incident is underway, the official said.

Disclaimer: The headline, key points, section headers and lead image in this article may have been generated or selected by artificial intelligence/algorithms.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

accidentscrime&Terror

RELATED STORIES

Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashes in Jharkhand
Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashes in Jharkhand
Air Ambulance Crash: Kin rue lack of proper treatment in Ranchi
Air Ambulance Crash: Kin rue lack of proper treatment in Ranchi
Jharkhand air ambulance crash: DGCA begins probe
Jharkhand air ambulance crash: DGCA begins probe
Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA finds 'several lapses'
Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA finds 'several lapses'
Did bad weather cause air ambulance crash in Jharkhand?
Did bad weather cause air ambulance crash in Jharkhand?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

Mobile Schools Illuminate the Future of Agariya Salt Workers' Children2:36

Mobile Schools Illuminate the Future of Agariya Salt...

Watch: Meghalaya CM and MLA wife's light-hearted debate in assembly6:12

Watch: Meghalaya CM and MLA wife's light-hearted debate...

Ashnoor Kaur's glamorous and elegant avatar wins hearts0:58

Ashnoor Kaur's glamorous and elegant avatar wins hearts

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO