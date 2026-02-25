HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa

Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 25, 2026 14:40 IST

A tourist from Bhopal tragically died in a Goa road accident after an SUV, driven by a 19-year-old, collided with his car, leading to an arrest for negligent driving and a police investigation into the circumstances.

IMAGE: The accident occurred when an SUV, allegedly driven by a 19-year-old, hit the victim's car. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A tourist from Bhopal was killed in a road accident in Assagao, North Goa.
  • The driver of the SUV has been arrested for rash and negligent driving.
  • Police are investigating reports that a woman was driving the SUV and that the driver switched seats after the accident.
  • Other occupants of the victim's car, including an infant, sustained minor injuries.

A tourist from Bhopal was killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV), allegedly driven by a 19-year-old visitor who was later arrested, hit his car in North Goa, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Assagao village on Monday, said police.

Bhagatram Sharma, 65, suffered serious injuries when a Mahindra Thar driven by Shaurya Goyal, a Delhi resident, hit one side of the hatchback carrying him and his family, police said.

Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Police said two other occupants of the hatchback, including an infant, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Goyal was arrested by Anjuna police for rash and negligent driving.

According to the First Information Report, Goyal was travelling from Mapusa to Anjuna, while Sharma's car was heading from Anjuna to Parra. The accident took place at a junction.

Investigation into the Accident

Asked about reports that a woman was driving the Thar and that Goyal switched seats after the accident, police said they are investigating all angles.

"We are checking the CCTV footage from the road before the accident to know who was actually at the steering wheel," he said.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
