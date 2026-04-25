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J&K Police Book 12 Drug Kingpins Under NDPS Act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 25, 2026 20:02 IST

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In a major crackdown, Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked 12 drug kingpins under the NDPS Act in Anantnag, signalling a strong stance against drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir Police booked 12 narco kingpins under the NDPS Act in Anantnag.
  • The crackdown is part of a sustained effort against drug abuse and trafficking in the region.
  • The individuals detained are repeat offenders involved in drug peddling.
  • The drug peddlers posed a serious threat to public health and safety in Anantnag.
  • The crackdown was carried out with approval from the Executive Magistrates.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday has booked 12 narco kingpins under the NDPS Act in Anantnag district, an official said.

Crackdown on Drug Peddlers in Anantnag

In a sustained crackdown against drug abuse and trafficking, the police detained 12 repeat drug peddlers and subsequently lodged them in Subsidiary Jail Kehribal, Anantnag, a police spokesman said.

 

He said these individuals, identified as habitual offenders involved in drug peddling and related activities, posed a serious threat to public health and safety.

Despite prior actions, they continued to engage in the illicit narcotics trade, prompting strict preventive measures, the spokesman said.

The crackdown was carried out with due approval from the competent Executive Magistrates, the spokesman added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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