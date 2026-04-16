Jharkhand Cyber Crime Crackdown: 10 Arrested in Deoghar

Jharkhand police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud ring, arresting 10 individuals in Deoghar for their involvement in sophisticated online scams targeting unsuspecting victims with fake cashback and loan offers.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Ten cyber criminals have been arrested in Deoghar, Jharkhand, for online fraud.

The criminals posed as customer care executives of fake online platforms to defraud victims.

Accused individuals sent fraudulent links offering cashback and loan services.

Police recovered 16 mobile phones and 15 SIM cards during the raids.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if the accused are involved in similar scams in other districts.

Police in Jharkhand's Deoghar district have arrested 10 cyber criminals following raids across nine locations.

The arrests were made on Tuesday night, according to Deputy SP (Cyber) Raja Kumar Mitra.

Details of the Cyber Fraud Operation

"We had received a tip-off that certain individuals were defrauding people by posing as customer care executives of fake online platforms. The accused committed online fraud by sending links under the pretext of offering cashback and other services like loans," Mitra said.

Evidence and Legal Proceedings

"During the raids, 16 mobile phones and 15 SIM cards were recovered from the arrested accused. Cases have been registered against them at the Cyber Police Station, and further legal proceedings are underway," he said.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigation is underway to determine whether the accused and others are involved in similar fraudulent activities in other districts of the state, police said.