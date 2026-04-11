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Three Arrested in Delhi for Rs 10 Lakh Online Investment Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 11, 2026 17:00 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a Rs 10 lakh online investment fraud, highlighting the growing threat of stock market scams and the importance of vigilance.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest three individuals for their involvement in a Rs 10 lakh online investment fraud.
  • The complainant was lured into investing with promises of high returns in the stock market through a social media group.
  • The accused used mule bank accounts to receive and transfer the defrauded money.
  • Part of the defrauded amount was traced to a bank account operated from Rohini, leading to the arrests in Vijay Vihar.

The Delhi Police has arrested three people for their alleged involvement in a Rs 10 lakh online investment fraud, an official said on Saturday.

The case was registered on February 2 this year based on a complaint by Amit Kumar Jain, a resident of Subash Park in Shahdara, who alleged that unknown people duped him on the pretext of high returns from stock market investments.

 

Police said the complainant was added to a social media group in December 2025, where he was persuaded to invest money with assurances of guaranteed profits. Trusting the claims, he transferred Rs 10 lakh.

However, after receiving the money, the accused stopped communicating and blocked him.

Investigation and Arrests

During the investigation, police found that part of the defrauded amount had been routed through a bank account operated from Rohini.

Acting on this input, they raided a place in Vijay Vihar and apprehended three accused, Sumit (26), Sandeep (42) and Kamal Kumar (41).

"Interrogation confirmed that the accused operated mule bank accounts used to receive and transfer cheated money," a senior police officer said. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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