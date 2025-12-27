HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Assam: Row Over Reservation For Muslims

Assam: Row Over Reservation For Muslims

By SABIR NISHAT
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 27, 2025 10:18 IST

x

The BJP alleged that the move would undermine existing reservation norms and was aimed at consolidating a particular vote bank.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Himanta Biswa Sarma/X
 

A political storm has erupted in Assam over a proposal to earmark 48 seats for Muslims with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party launching a scathing attack on the Opposition Indian National Congress, accusing it of attempting to polarise voters ahead of elections.

The controversy centres on claims that the Congress, if voted to power, would introduce reservation for Bengali-speaking Muslims of migrant origin in local bodies and other representative institutions.

The BJP alleged that the move would undermine existing reservation norms and was aimed at consolidating a particular vote bank.

Senior BJP leaders in Assam said the Congress was 'playing with fire' by raising divisive issues and warned that such proposals could disrupt social harmony.

"There is no Constitutional basis for such selective reservation. This is nothing but appeasement politics," a BJP spokesperson said, adding that his party would oppose any attempt to alter the current framework.

The Congress rejected the BJP allegations, maintaining that the issue was being misrepresented.

"The BJP is deliberately spreading misinformation to distract from governance failures," a Congress leader said, asserting that any policy decision would follow Constitutional provisions and due process.

The issue has sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with civil society groups urging restraint and clarity.

Analysts say the row could sharpen political fault lines in the state as parties ramp up rhetoric in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

SABIR NISHAT
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Former Congressmen Have Been Given Control Of BJP'
'Former Congressmen Have Been Given Control Of BJP'
'Congress Eyeing 2036 Polls'
'Congress Eyeing 2036 Polls'
Himanta Warns Bangladesh Over Threats To North East
Himanta Warns Bangladesh Over Threats To North East
'I Want To Teach Assam CM A Lesson'
'I Want To Teach Assam CM A Lesson'
5,000 accounts from Islamic countries back Cong: Sarma
5,000 accounts from Islamic countries back Cong: Sarma

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Salman Khan Rings in His 60th Birthday at Panvel Farmhouse3:32

Salman Khan Rings in His 60th Birthday at Panvel Farmhouse

Meet Aysha Hassan, six-time national judo medalist from Ganderbal with Olympic Dreams3:30

Meet Aysha Hassan, six-time national judo medalist from...

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Honoured With Highest Civilian Award For Children0:14

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Honoured With Highest Civilian Award...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO