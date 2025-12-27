Assam: Row Over Reservation For Muslims

The BJP alleged that the move would undermine existing reservation norms and was aimed at consolidating a particular vote bank.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Himanta Biswa Sarma/X

A political storm has erupted in Assam over a proposal to earmark 48 seats for Muslims with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party launching a scathing attack on the Opposition Indian National Congress, accusing it of attempting to polarise voters ahead of elections.

The controversy centres on claims that the Congress, if voted to power, would introduce reservation for Bengali-speaking Muslims of migrant origin in local bodies and other representative institutions.

Senior BJP leaders in Assam said the Congress was 'playing with fire' by raising divisive issues and warned that such proposals could disrupt social harmony.

"There is no Constitutional basis for such selective reservation. This is nothing but appeasement politics," a BJP spokesperson said, adding that his party would oppose any attempt to alter the current framework.

The Congress rejected the BJP allegations, maintaining that the issue was being misrepresented.

"The BJP is deliberately spreading misinformation to distract from governance failures," a Congress leader said, asserting that any policy decision would follow Constitutional provisions and due process.

The issue has sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with civil society groups urging restraint and clarity.

Analysts say the row could sharpen political fault lines in the state as parties ramp up rhetoric in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff