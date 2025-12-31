Assam Frees 1.45 Lakh Bighas From Encroachers

Opposition parties have accused the state government of using force and ignoring rehabilitation concerns.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives in Baksa, December 30, 2025. Photograph: @CMOfficeAssam X/ANI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has reclaimed nearly 145,000 bighas of land from illegal encroachers over the past decade, asserting that eviction drives would continue as part of its effort to protect religious institutions and public property.

The task of clearing encroachments, Sarma said, was far from complete and appealed to people occupying Satra land and government land to vacate such areas voluntarily.

'In the last 10 years, we have freed 1.45 lakh bighas of land from illegal encroachers. We will have to do more,' the chief minister said. 'I want to appeal to the unknown people to leave the Satra land and government land on their own.'

Sarma reiterated that Satras -- Vaishnavite monasteries central to Assam's cultural and spiritual identity -- would be protected at all costs, and that the government would not allow encroachments on land belonging to these institutions.

Eviction drives, he said, were being carried out in accordance with law and were aimed at restoring land meant for public, religious and developmental purposes.

Encroachment on government land, Sarma added, had emerged as a serious challenge in several districts, affecting development projects and altering the demographic and ecological balance.

The state administration had intensified surveys and verification processes to identify illegal occupation and reclaim land wherever necessary.

According to government statements made earlier, reclaimed land has been used for public infrastructure, agriculture, institutions and to restore wetlands and forest areas.

The chief minister has repeatedly maintained that eviction operations are not targeted at any community but are driven by the need to uphold the rule of law and safeguard Assam's land resources.

The remarks come amid continued political debate and protests over eviction drives in different parts of Assam.

Opposition parties have accused the government of using force and ignoring rehabilitation concerns, allegations the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has rejected, insisting that due process is followed and that long-term public interest remains the priority.

Sarma, however, struck a belligerent tone, saying voluntary evacuation would be preferable but the government would not hesitate to act tough when appeals go unheeded.

'Protecting Satra land and government land is our responsibility,' he said, signalling that the state's land reclamation push would continue in the coming months.

