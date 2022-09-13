Why Ranbir Kapoor Is Such A Big Star

Ranbir Kapoor has given quite a few hits and flops in his career.

So for every Sanju, there has been a Shamshera.

His latest film Brahmastra has had a blockbuster opening, and set a record of sorts.

Joginder Tuteja looks at Ranbir's films, which have seen the best opening collections.

Brahmastra

Box office collection: Rs 122 crore (Rs 1.22 billion)* (including the south versions)

The most expensive Hindi film ever made, Brahmastra needed a lot of factors to go in its favour if it had to open well.

The stakes were high and all eyes were on Director Ayan Mukerji's film to see if it would break the jinx at the Bollywood box office.

Well, Ranbir delivered, and how.

Brahmastra took a record start and is doing well not just in Hindi but also Telugu and Tamil.

Sanju

Box office collection: Rs 120.06 crore (Rs 1.20 billion)

Four years ago, Ranbir set the record for the biggest opening ever for a Bollywood film.

Though dubbed Hindi versions of south releases like KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion have opened better, when it comes to original Hindi movies, there is no competition for Ranbir as he leads right from the top.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Box office collection: Rs 62.11 crore (Rs 621 million)

Ranbir and Director Ayan Mukerji have been a jodi right from the days of Wake Up Sid and the blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Co-starring Deepika Padukone, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a non-holiday release and still got a fantastic opening weekend. It also went on to have a huge lifetime number.

This was the first big opener for Ranbir.

Tamasha

Box office collection: Rs 38.23 crore (Rs 382.3 million)

Over a period of time, Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha has managed a cult following for itself.

This was a follow up to Rockstar where the actor-director pair had come together for the first time.

Though it did not go too far, it opened well.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Box office collection: Rs 35.60 crore (Rs 356 million)

The last time Karan Johar stepped into the role of a director, he brought Ranbir and Anushka Sharma together for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The film released on Diwali and found itself in a much-hyped clash with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay.

The collections were good enough to allow the film an entry into the Top 10 opening weekends of RK starrers.

It went on to hit a century.

Rockstar

Box office collection: Rs 35 crores (Rs 350 million)

A cult classic for a particular segment of the young urban audience, Rockstar was the first time when Ranbir and Imtiaz Ali came together.

The film was aided by A R Rahman's chartbuster music.

Ranbir used to get an opening weekend of over Rs 30 crore back then and he had maintained that record here as well.

Besharam

Box office collection: Rs 34.37 crore (Rs 343.7 million)

A huge opening day followed by a complete crash from the second day onwards, Besharam is one of Ranbir's biggest flops.

Ironically, before Sanju, the film held the record for the biggest opener for the actor, but then the content put together by Director Abhinav Kashyap was so poor that audiences looked away.

Barfi

Box office collection: Rs 34.25 crore (Rs 342.5 million)

An off-beat niche film, Anurag Basu's Barfi was a pleasant surprise when it ended up being not just a hit at the box office but also entered the 100 Crore Club.

Before that, the foundation had been laid with the help of a Rs 30 crore opener that Ranbir earned in the Priyanka Chopra-Ileana D'Cruz starrer.

Raajneeti

Box office collection: Rs 34 crore (Rs 340 million)

Raajneeti was a multi-starrer, where Director Prakash Jha roped in Ranbir in an important role, apart from Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar and Manoj Bajpayee, along with new entrant Arjun Rampal.

It remains one of the best films that Ranbir has done ever since his debut.

In fact, one wonders why he doesn't do more such intense dramas that are not in the same zone as the rom-coms he's usually associated with.

Jagga Jasoos

Box office collection: Rs 33.17 crore (Rs 331.7 million)

After Barfi, Ranbir and Anurag Basu got adventurous and decided to take a very different route with Jagga Jasoos.

The film was long in the making and by the time it was set for release, there was a lot of negativity around it.

Still, it managed to find some an opening.

The film saw a polarised response and ultimately flopped.