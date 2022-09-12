Brahmastra Sets Rs 122 Crore Record

In my previous column, I had stated how Brahmastra was hitting all the right notes to ensure that the tide would turn for Bollywood and get theatrical business back in vogue.

It had started seeming that the Ayan Mukerji film would open around Rs 25 crore (res 250 million) mark.

What really happened was that the film not only comfortably went past the Rs 25 crore mark but far ahead of it, what with Rs 37 crore (Rs 370 million) coming in (where south versions contributed Rs 5 crore/Rs 50 million) on Friday.

The collections went higher on Saturday and Sunday with over Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) coming in each day.

As a result, the first weekend numbers stand at an estimated Rs 122 crore (Rs 1.22 billion)*.

Now that's huge, as a record has been created with this score.

First, this is the best-ever opening three day collections for a Bollywood film.

Before this, Sanju held the record for the best three-day opening figures with Rs 120.06 crore (Rs 1.20 billion) coming in. That was a Ranbir Kapoor starrer as well and was also released on a non-holiday.

Ranbir has now scored his personal best with Brahmastra when it comes to the opening weekend. Now, it remains to be seen whether the film has enough power in it to challenge the lifetime collections of Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore/Rs 3.42 billion).

Let's talk about that in a week's time because a lot would depend on the film's weekdays collections.

For Alia Bhatt, it's a dream run.

She has already scored two big successes in the form of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR (Hindi). While the weekend collections of Brahmastra are far bigger, it has to be seen where the film ends up in terms of lifetime.

Brahmastra has already surpassed the lifetime numbers of Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 129.10 crore/Rs 1.29 billion) in just a little over three days.

As for RRR (Hindi), the lifetime of Rs 274.31 crore (Rs 2.74 billion) may become history by Brahmastra's second week.

Karan Johar is the only film-maker to have managed successes after theatres reopened last Diwali.

Yes, his recent release Liger flopped, but before that, Sooryavanshi and JugJugg Jeeyo did well in different capacities.

While the Akshay Kumar starrer set the record for the best opener post pandemic (Rs 26.29 crore/Rs 262.9 million), its lifetime collections is Rs 197 crore (Rs 1.97 billion).

In 2022, Brahmastra is next only to KGF: Chapter 2, which had scored Rs 143.64 crore in its opening weekend.

While Brahmastra is below that number by around Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million), the margin is expected to increase as the Yash starrer ended the first week with Rs 254.97 crore (Rs 2.54 billion).

If Brahmastra goes past the Rs 200 crore mark before the second weekend begins, it would be a blockbuster feat indeed.

Take a bow, Ayan Mukerji.

*Final figures awaited.