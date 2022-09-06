News
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Best 10 Films Ever!

The Best 10 Films Ever!

By ASEEM CHHABRA
September 06, 2022 09:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The countdown to the World's Best 100 Movies finally ends here!

Do read Aseem Chhabra's list of must watch films, many classics, some relatively new and several personal favourites.

 

20. The Apartment (1960)
Billy Wilder
USA

 

19. The Godfather Part I and II (1972, 1974)
Francis Ford Coppola
USA

 

18. Cabaret (1972)
Bob Fosse
USA 

 

17. Memories of Murder (2003)
Bong Joon-ho
South Korea

 

16. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Milos Forman
USA

 

15. Still Walking (2008)
Hirokazu Koreeda
Japan

 

14. Chinatown (1974)
Roman Polanski
USA

 

13. Bicycle Thieves (1948)
Vittorio De Sica
Italy

 

12. 400 Blows (1959)
François Truffaut
France

 

11. The Apu Trilogy (1955, 1956, 1959)
Satyajit Ray
India

 

10. The Ascent (1977)
Larisa Shepitko
Soviet Union

 

9. Annie Hall (1977)
Woody Allen
USA

 

8. On the Waterfront (1954)
Elia Kazan
USA

 

7. Garm Hava (1974)
MS Sathyu
India

 

6. Rashomon (1950)
Akira Kurosawa
Japan

 

5. Talk to Her (2002)
Pedro Almodóvar
Spain

 

4. In the Mood for Love (2000)
Wong Kar-Wai
Hong Kong

 

3. Elevator to the Gallows (1958)
Louis Malle
France

 

2. Yi Yi: A One and a Two… (2000)
Edward Yang
Taiwan/ Japan

 

1. Tokyo Story (1953)
Yasujirō Ozu
Japan

ASEEM CHHABRA / Rediff.com
