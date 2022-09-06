The Best 10 Films Ever!

The countdown to the World's Best 100 Movies finally ends here!
Do read Aseem Chhabra's list of must watch films, many classics, some relatively new and several personal favourites.
- Don't Miss: The List Starts HERE!
- And continues HERE!
- Some more amazing films here
- We're nearing the end of the list here
20. The Apartment (1960)
Billy Wilder
USA
19. The Godfather Part I and II (1972, 1974)
Francis Ford Coppola
USA
18. Cabaret (1972)
Bob Fosse
USA
17. Memories of Murder (2003)
Bong Joon-ho
South Korea
16. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Milos Forman
USA
15. Still Walking (2008)
Hirokazu Koreeda
Japan
14. Chinatown (1974)
Roman Polanski
USA
13. Bicycle Thieves (1948)
Vittorio De Sica
Italy
12. 400 Blows (1959)
François Truffaut
France
11. The Apu Trilogy (1955, 1956, 1959)
Satyajit Ray
India
10. The Ascent (1977)
Larisa Shepitko
Soviet Union
9. Annie Hall (1977)
Woody Allen
USA
8. On the Waterfront (1954)
Elia Kazan
USA
7. Garm Hava (1974)
MS Sathyu
India
6. Rashomon (1950)
Akira Kurosawa
Japan
5. Talk to Her (2002)
Pedro Almodóvar
Spain
4. In the Mood for Love (2000)
Wong Kar-Wai
Hong Kong
3. Elevator to the Gallows (1958)
Louis Malle
France
2. Yi Yi: A One and a Two… (2000)
Edward Yang
Taiwan/ Japan
1. Tokyo Story (1953)
Yasujirō Ozu
Japan