The Best 10 Films Ever!

The countdown to the World's Best 100 Movies finally ends here!

Do read Aseem Chhabra's list of must watch films, many classics, some relatively new and several personal favourites.

20. The Apartment (1960)

Billy Wilder

USA

19. The Godfather Part I and II (1972, 1974)

Francis Ford Coppola

USA

18. Cabaret (1972)

Bob Fosse

USA

17. Memories of Murder (2003)

Bong Joon-ho

South Korea



16. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Milos Forman

USA

15. Still Walking (2008)

Hirokazu Koreeda

Japan



14. Chinatown (1974)

Roman Polanski

USA

13. Bicycle Thieves (1948)

Vittorio De Sica

Italy

12. 400 Blows (1959)

François Truffaut

France

11. The Apu Trilogy (1955, 1956, 1959)

Satyajit Ray

India

10. The Ascent (1977)

Larisa Shepitko

Soviet Union

9. Annie Hall (1977)

Woody Allen

USA

8. On the Waterfront (1954)

Elia Kazan

USA

7. Garm Hava (1974)

MS Sathyu

India

6. Rashomon (1950)

Akira Kurosawa

Japan

5. Talk to Her (2002)

Pedro Almodóvar

Spain

4. In the Mood for Love (2000)

Wong Kar-Wai

Hong Kong

3. Elevator to the Gallows (1958)

Louis Malle

France

2. Yi Yi: A One and a Two… (2000)

Edward Yang

Taiwan/ Japan

1. Tokyo Story (1953)

Yasujirō Ozu

Japan

