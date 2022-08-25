News
The 100 Best Films, RANKED

By ASEEM CHHABRA
August 25, 2022 12:57 IST
My exposure to cinema was by watching mainstream Hindi films, with occasional big budget Hollywood products thrown in.

It was not until I was in my late teens that I was introduced to world cinema, first as a student at the Alliance Française in Delhi and later by meeting like-minded people at the Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

That early burst of watching films from around the world and different regions of India led me to visit art-house and revival movie theatres in New York City where I saw American, European and Asian classics. Somehow, I managed to store all the information in my head.

Many people make lists of their favourite films.

Some like the ones made by Martin Scorsese and others compiled by Sight & Sound magazine become the holy grail, shared by many, especially in the age of social media.

I began to think of making a list of my favourite films, and started the project as a game, testing my memory.

But the list became longer and stronger.

 

I challenged myself to add films from different parts of the world, covering decades and genres. As films were added, I had to delete some, so the list stayed at 100.

Here is my list of 100 best (and must watch) films -- many classics, some relatively new and several personal favourites.

The oldest film in this list is 82 years old: Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator.

The newest is this year's Best International Film Oscar winner, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car.

It is by no means a perfect list and I might have missed out some important films but these are films that have entertained me, taught me how to be compassionate, to view the world, and understand people, their histories, behaviour and customs.

 

100. Raise the Red Lantern (1991)
Zhang Yimou
China

 

99. Rosemary's Baby (1968)
Roman Polanski
USA

 

98. The Third Man (1949)
Carol Reed
UK

 

97. Y tu mamá también (2001)
Alfonso Cuarón
Mexico

 

96. Meghe Dhake Tara (1960)
Ritwik Ghatak
India

 

95. Lebanon (2009)
Samuel Maoz
Israel

 

94. Junoon (1979)
Shyam Benegal
India

 

93. Howards End (1992)
James Ivory
UK/ US

 

92. My Beautiful Launderette (1985)
Stephen Frears
UK

 

91. Pyaasa (1957)
Guru Dutt
India

 

90. Kramer vs Kramer (1979)
Robert Benton
USA

 

89. High Noon (1952)
Fred Zinnemann
USA

 

88. Paradise Now (2005)
Hany Abu-Assad
Palestine/ Israel/ Netherlands

 

87. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
Guillermo del Toro
Mexico/ Spain

 

 

86. Wages of Fear (1953)
Henri-Georges Clouzot
France/ Italy

 

85. Samskara (1970)
Pattabhi Rama Reddy
India

 

84. Manhattan (1979)
Woody Allen
USA

 

83. The Graduate (1967)
Mike Nichols
USA

 

82. Biutiful (2010)
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Mexico/ Spain

 

81. Nayakan (1987)
Mani Ratnam
India

 

Watch Out for Part 2, Coming Soon!

 

ASEEM CHHABRA / Rediff.com
