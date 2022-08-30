Seen These WONDERFUL Films?

Aseem Chhabra presents his list of 100 best (and must watch) films -- many classics, some relatively new and several personal favourites.

60. The Great Dictator (1940)

Charlie Chaplin

USA

59. 12 Angry Men (1957)

Sidney Lumet

USA

58. Raging Bull (1980)

Martin Scorsese

USA

57. Ghattashraddha (1977)

Girish Kasaravalli

India



56. Old Boy (2003)

Park Chan-wook

South Korea

55. The Before Trilogy (1995, 2004, 2013)

Richard Linklater

USA

54. Roman Holiday (1953)

William Wyler

USA

53. Rear Window (1954)

Alfred Hitchcock

USA

52. The Namesake (2006)

Mira Nair

USA/ India

51. Le Dolous (1962)

Jean-Pierre Melville

France

50. Paper Moon (1973)

Peter Bogdanovich

USA

49. Rocco and His Brothers (1960)

Luchino Visconti

Italy/ France



48. Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

K Asif

India

47. Three Colors Trilogy: Blue, Red, White (1993, 1994, 1994)

Krzysztof Kieslowski

France/ Poland/ Switzerland

46. The Year of Living Dangerously (1982)

Peter Weir

Australia/ USA

45. Taxi Driver (1976)

Martin Scorsese

USA

44. La Strada (1954)

Federico Fellini

Italy







43. A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Elia Kazan

USA

42. Apocalypse Now (1979)

Francis Ford Coppola

USA

41. Monsoon Wedding (2001)

Mira Nair

India/ USA