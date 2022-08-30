News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Seen These WONDERFUL Films?

Seen These WONDERFUL Films?

By ASEEM CHHABRA
August 30, 2022 17:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aseem Chhabra presents his list of 100 best (and must watch) films -- many classics, some relatively new and several personal favourites.

 

60. The Great Dictator (1940)
Charlie Chaplin
USA

 

59. 12 Angry Men (1957)
Sidney Lumet
USA

 

58. Raging Bull (1980)
Martin Scorsese
USA

 

57. Ghattashraddha (1977)
Girish Kasaravalli
India

 

56. Old Boy (2003)
Park Chan-wook
South Korea

 

55. The Before Trilogy (1995, 2004, 2013)
Richard Linklater
USA

 

54. Roman Holiday (1953)
William Wyler
USA

 

53. Rear Window (1954)
Alfred Hitchcock
USA

 

52. The Namesake (2006)
Mira Nair
USA/ India

 

51. Le Dolous (1962)
Jean-Pierre Melville
France

 

50. Paper Moon (1973)
Peter Bogdanovich
USA

 

49. Rocco and His Brothers (1960)
Luchino Visconti
Italy/ France


48. Mughal-e-Azam (1960)
K Asif
India

 

47. Three Colors Trilogy: Blue, Red, White (1993, 1994, 1994)
Krzysztof Kieslowski
France/ Poland/ Switzerland

 

46. The Year of Living Dangerously (1982)
Peter Weir
Australia/ USA

 

45. Taxi Driver (1976)
Martin Scorsese
USA

 

44. La Strada (1954)
Federico Fellini
Italy




43. A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
Elia Kazan
USA

 

42. Apocalypse Now (1979)
Francis Ford Coppola
USA

 

41. Monsoon Wedding (2001)
Mira Nair
India/ USA

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ASEEM CHHABRA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Maqbool is the SEXIEST Indian Film Ever
Maqbool is the SEXIEST Indian Film Ever
The world of Chaitanya Tamhane's Disciple
The world of Chaitanya Tamhane's Disciple
2020's BEST Non-Hindi Films
2020's BEST Non-Hindi Films
J'khand UPA MLAs fly to Raipur amid poaching fears
J'khand UPA MLAs fly to Raipur amid poaching fears
J'khand HC seeks report into Dumka girl's death
J'khand HC seeks report into Dumka girl's death
Recipe: Jayanti's Churma Laddoos
Recipe: Jayanti's Churma Laddoos
Was compensation paid in Mumbai riots, SC asks Maha
Was compensation paid in Mumbai riots, SC asks Maha

More like this

Lijo Jose Pellissery's Women And Mine

Lijo Jose Pellissery's Women And Mine

Must Watch Movie: Thoovanathumbikal

Must Watch Movie: Thoovanathumbikal

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances