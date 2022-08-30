Seen These WONDERFUL Films?

Aseem Chhabra presents his list of 100 best (and must watch) films -- many classics, some relatively new and several personal favourites.
60. The Great Dictator (1940)
Charlie Chaplin
USA
59. 12 Angry Men (1957)
Sidney Lumet
USA
58. Raging Bull (1980)
Martin Scorsese
USA
57. Ghattashraddha (1977)
Girish Kasaravalli
India
56. Old Boy (2003)
Park Chan-wook
South Korea
55. The Before Trilogy (1995, 2004, 2013)
Richard Linklater
USA
54. Roman Holiday (1953)
William Wyler
USA
53. Rear Window (1954)
Alfred Hitchcock
USA
52. The Namesake (2006)
Mira Nair
USA/ India
51. Le Dolous (1962)
Jean-Pierre Melville
France
50. Paper Moon (1973)
Peter Bogdanovich
USA
49. Rocco and His Brothers (1960)
Luchino Visconti
Italy/ France
48. Mughal-e-Azam (1960)
K Asif
India
47. Three Colors Trilogy: Blue, Red, White (1993, 1994, 1994)
Krzysztof Kieslowski
France/ Poland/ Switzerland
46. The Year of Living Dangerously (1982)
Peter Weir
Australia/ USA
45. Taxi Driver (1976)
Martin Scorsese
USA
44. La Strada (1954)
Federico Fellini
Italy
43. A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
Elia Kazan
USA
42. Apocalypse Now (1979)
Francis Ford Coppola
USA
41. Monsoon Wedding (2001)
Mira Nair
India/ USA