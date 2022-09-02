The World's BEST Films, RIGHT HERE!

Aseem Chhabra presents his list of 100 best (and must watch) films -- many classics, some relatively new and several personal favourites.

And we're almost getting to the top!

40. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)

Jacques Demy

France

39. La Notte (1961)

Michelangelo Antonioni

Italy/ France

38. The French Connection (1971)

William Friedkin

USA

37. Drive My Car (2021)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Japan

36. Nights of Cabiria (1957)

Federico Fellini

Italy/ France

35. My Fair Lady (1964)

George Cukor

USA

34. Breathless (1960)

Jean-Luc Godard

France

33. Amour (2012)

Michael Haneke

Austria/ France/ Germany

32. The Edge of Heaven (2007)

Fatih Akin

Germany/ Turkey/ Italy

31. Almost Famous (2000)

Cameron Crowe

USA

30. Charulata (1964)

Satyajit Ray

India

29. Playtime (1967)

Jacques Tati

France/ Italy

28. Blood Simple (1984)

Joel & Ethan Coen

USA

27. Throne of Blood (1957)

Akira Kurosawa

Japan

26. Something in the Air (2012)

Olivier Assayas

France

25. A Separation (2011)

Asghar Farhadi

Iran

24. The Exterminating Angel (1962)

Luis Buñuel

Mexico

23. Stalker (1979)

Andrei Tarkovsky

Soviet Union

22. Psycho (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock

USA

21. The Conformist (1970)

Bernardo Bertolucci

Italy/ France/ Germany