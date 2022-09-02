The World's BEST Films, RIGHT HERE!

Aseem Chhabra presents his list of 100 best (and must watch) films -- many classics, some relatively new and several personal favourites.
And we're almost getting to the top!
40. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)
Jacques Demy
France
39. La Notte (1961)
Michelangelo Antonioni
Italy/ France
38. The French Connection (1971)
William Friedkin
USA
37. Drive My Car (2021)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Japan
36. Nights of Cabiria (1957)
Federico Fellini
Italy/ France
35. My Fair Lady (1964)
George Cukor
USA
34. Breathless (1960)
Jean-Luc Godard
France
33. Amour (2012)
Michael Haneke
Austria/ France/ Germany
32. The Edge of Heaven (2007)
Fatih Akin
Germany/ Turkey/ Italy
31. Almost Famous (2000)
Cameron Crowe
USA
30. Charulata (1964)
Satyajit Ray
India
29. Playtime (1967)
Jacques Tati
France/ Italy
28. Blood Simple (1984)
Joel & Ethan Coen
USA
27. Throne of Blood (1957)
Akira Kurosawa
Japan
26. Something in the Air (2012)
Olivier Assayas
France
25. A Separation (2011)
Asghar Farhadi
Iran
24. The Exterminating Angel (1962)
Luis Buñuel
Mexico
23. Stalker (1979)
Andrei Tarkovsky
Soviet Union
22. Psycho (1960)
Alfred Hitchcock
USA
21. The Conformist (1970)
Bernardo Bertolucci
Italy/ France/ Germany