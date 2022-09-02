News
The World's BEST Films, RIGHT HERE!

The World's BEST Films, RIGHT HERE!

By ASEEM CHHABRA
September 02, 2022 09:27 IST
Aseem Chhabra presents his list of 100 best (and must watch) films -- many classics, some relatively new and several personal favourites.

And we're almost getting to the top!

 

40. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)
Jacques Demy
France 

 

39. La Notte (1961)
Michelangelo Antonioni
Italy/ France

 

38. The French Connection (1971)
William Friedkin
USA

 

37. Drive My Car (2021)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Japan 

 

36. Nights of Cabiria (1957)
Federico Fellini
Italy/ France

 

 

35. My Fair Lady (1964)
George Cukor
USA

 

34. Breathless (1960)
Jean-Luc Godard
France

 

 

33. Amour (2012)
Michael Haneke
Austria/ France/ Germany

 

32. The Edge of Heaven (2007)
Fatih Akin
Germany/ Turkey/ Italy

 

31. Almost Famous (2000)
Cameron Crowe
USA

 

 

30. Charulata (1964)
Satyajit Ray
India

 

29. Playtime (1967)
Jacques Tati
France/ Italy

 

28. Blood Simple (1984)
Joel & Ethan Coen
USA

 

27. Throne of Blood (1957)
Akira Kurosawa
Japan

 

 

26. Something in the Air (2012)
Olivier Assayas
France

 

25. A Separation (2011)
Asghar Farhadi
Iran

 

24. The Exterminating Angel (1962)
Luis Buñuel
Mexico

 

23. Stalker (1979)
Andrei Tarkovsky
Soviet Union

 

22. Psycho (1960)
Alfred Hitchcock
USA

 

 

21. The Conformist (1970)
Bernardo Bertolucci
Italy/ France/ Germany

ASEEM CHHABRA
