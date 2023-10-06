News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sunny Or Akshay? Who Will You Watch?

Sunny Or Akshay? Who Will You Watch?

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 06, 2023 12:58 IST
Sunny Deol's angry old man, Tabu's spying skills or Akshay Kumar's divine intervention: Which one will you watch on OTT this week? Sukanya Verma gives us her recommendations.

 

Gadar 2
Language: Hindi

Following his post-Partition heroics wherein Sunny Deol single-handedly took on Pakistan to bring his wife home in the 2001 blockbuster, the star returns to reprise his role as Tara Singh and rescue his son from the padosi mulk's clutches in an even more successful sequel.

 

Khufiya
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

Tabu plays a intelligence officer spying on a traitor responsible for her colleague's death during an undercover operation in Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Amar Bhushan's Escape to Nowhere.

 

Loki Season 2
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

The Asgardian God of Mischief returns to trick and treat after he finds himself locking horns with the Time Variance Authority.

 

OMG 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

In the sequel to Paresh Rawal's OMG: Oh My God!, Akshay Kumar plays a messenger of Lord Shiva determined to help his staunch devotee Pankaj Tripathi when a personal crisis befalls on him and his son.

 

Mumbai Diaries Season 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Saving lives takes precedence over personal differences for the doctors at Bombay General Hospital after a deluge threatens to drown out Mumbai.

 

Kushi
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

The pretty pair of Samantha Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda tread rom-com space when the son of an atheist falls head over heels for the daughter of a staunchly religious Hindu.

 

Harkara
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A postman looking to be transferred out of a remote village uses underhand means to hoodwink gullible villagers only to be taught a lesson.

 

Beckham
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

England's iconic footballer David Beckham's inspiring life story and superstar career form the focus of this starry-eyed four-part docuseries.

 

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

An unlikely connection sparks off between a London-based masterchef and stand-up comedian in India in this Anushka Shetty-Naveen Polishetty romantic comedy involving single mothers and sperm donation.

 

Ballerina
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Revenge is the only thing on Jeon Jong-seo's mind in this Korean-style slick vendetta after she fails to save her best friend from a fatal attack.

 

Insidious: The Red Door
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Demons unleash terror and horror buffs find much to rejoice in this fifth new installment of the Insidious franchise.

 

Strong Girl Nam Soon
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

In this spin-off to the popular K-Drama Strong Girl Bong-Soon, a woman with superhuman strength returns to Korea in search of her biological family but gets entangled in a messy drugs case instead.

 

Haunting Mansion
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

Determined to get rid of the spooks haunting her home, a widow takes the help of a priest, a psychic and a historian to funny, scary results.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
