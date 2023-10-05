News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Much Money Have SRK-Deepika Made?

How Much Money Have SRK-Deepika Made?

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
October 05, 2023 09:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Sixteen years and an incredible Rs 1,600 plus crore (Rs 16 billion) haul at just the Indian box office, that's the enviable track record the blockbuster jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been enjoying since they first came together in 2007's Om Shanti Om.

From there to Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and now Jawan, they have enjoyed back-to-back hits, never going wrong.

When Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, there were massive expectations. After all, she was being launched by Shah Rukh Khan in his home production Red Chillies Entertainment.

But she impressed and how, in her double role.

Surprisingly, there was a long gap between Om Shanti Om, and their next outing together, Chennai Express, which came out in 2013.

It took them six years to find a suitable subject but when Rohit Shetty designed Chennai Express, the film was meant to be special. It was also their entry into the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion).

This was followed by Farah Khan'sM Happy New Year in 2014. Even though it was the last Shah Rukh Khan hit until Pathaan, it was critically panned. Still, it went on to hit a double century.

They were seen next in a quick song-n-dance appearance in Billu's Love Mera Hit Hit, a film where Irrfan Khan was the lead.

The film didn't work, but the songs did.

Pathaan, of course, created history, and went on to create the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion).

They returned with Jawan in the same year, where Deepika had an extended special appearance. She played Shah Rukh's wife and mother and audiences loved her as both.

Shah Rukh and Deepika have generated box office moolah of Rs 1,655 crore (Rs 16.55 billion) already and counting!

Joginder Tuteja looks at just how successful their films together have been.

 

Om Shanti Om
Box office collection: Rs 80 crore (Rs 800 million)

 

Chennai Express
Box office collection: Rs 227 crore (Rs 2.27 billion)

 

Happy New Year
Box office collection: Rs 205 crore (Rs 2.05 billion)

 

Pathaan
Box office collection: Rs 543 crore (Rs 5.43 billion)

 

Jawan
Box office collection: Rs 600 crore (and counting) (Rs 6 billion)

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
JOGINDER TUTEJA
COMMENT
Print this article
'I did Jawan for my love for Shah Rukh'
'I did Jawan for my love for Shah Rukh'
Shah Rukh: 'I am just great'
Shah Rukh: 'I am just great'
PIX: Shah Rukh, Deepika go on a KISSING SPREE
PIX: Shah Rukh, Deepika go on a KISSING SPREE
Asian Games: Four wrestlers enter bronze-medal round
Asian Games: Four wrestlers enter bronze-medal round
Has Sanatana Dharma Met Its Match In Caste Census?
Has Sanatana Dharma Met Its Match In Caste Census?
To My Mother, A Teacher Who Inspired
To My Mother, A Teacher Who Inspired
Morgan Stanley ups target price of IT stocks by 29%
Morgan Stanley ups target price of IT stocks by 29%

More like this

Want to wear Shah Rukh and Deepika's outfits?

Want to wear Shah Rukh and Deepika's outfits?

Jawan Becomes ALL TIME Blockbuster

Jawan Becomes ALL TIME Blockbuster

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances