How Much Money Have SRK-Deepika Made?

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Sixteen years and an incredible Rs 1,600 plus crore (Rs 16 billion) haul at just the Indian box office, that's the enviable track record the blockbuster jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been enjoying since they first came together in 2007's Om Shanti Om.

From there to Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and now Jawan, they have enjoyed back-to-back hits, never going wrong.

When Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, there were massive expectations. After all, she was being launched by Shah Rukh Khan in his home production Red Chillies Entertainment.

But she impressed and how, in her double role.

Surprisingly, there was a long gap between Om Shanti Om, and their next outing together, Chennai Express, which came out in 2013.

It took them six years to find a suitable subject but when Rohit Shetty designed Chennai Express, the film was meant to be special. It was also their entry into the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion).

This was followed by Farah Khan'sM Happy New Year in 2014. Even though it was the last Shah Rukh Khan hit until Pathaan, it was critically panned. Still, it went on to hit a double century.

They were seen next in a quick song-n-dance appearance in Billu's Love Mera Hit Hit, a film where Irrfan Khan was the lead.

The film didn't work, but the songs did.

Pathaan, of course, created history, and went on to create the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion).

They returned with Jawan in the same year, where Deepika had an extended special appearance. She played Shah Rukh's wife and mother and audiences loved her as both.

Shah Rukh and Deepika have generated box office moolah of Rs 1,655 crore (Rs 16.55 billion) already and counting!

Joginder Tuteja looks at just how successful their films together have been.

Om Shanti Om

Box office collection: Rs 80 crore (Rs 800 million)

Chennai Express

Box office collection: Rs 227 crore (Rs 2.27 billion)

Happy New Year

Box office collection: Rs 205 crore (Rs 2.05 billion)

Pathaan

Box office collection: Rs 543 crore (Rs 5.43 billion)

Jawan

Box office collection: Rs 600 crore (and counting) (Rs 6 billion)