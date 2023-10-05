News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sneak Peek: Alia Shoots For Jigra

Sneak Peek: Alia Shoots For Jigra

Source: ANI
October 05, 2023 14:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Days after Alia Bhatt announced her next film, Jigra, she has started work and shared pictures on social media.

'& we're rolling ..day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA,' she writes.

Alia can be seen looking at her vanity van with a poster of Jigra on it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

A freckled close-up of Alia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sister Shaheen Bhatt gives her nod of approval as Alia gets her make-up done.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The film will be directed by Vasan Bala, who has made Peddlers, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Lagta, Monica, O My Darling.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia's shoes for the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Jigra will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 27, 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
COMING UP In Oct: Ganapath, Dono, Tejas
COMING UP In Oct: Ganapath, Dono, Tejas
Raees Actor Mahira Khan's Wedding Album
Raees Actor Mahira Khan's Wedding Album
Make Way For Tiger Nageswara Rao!
Make Way For Tiger Nageswara Rao!
Now, Modi lauds Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'
Now, Modi lauds Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'
World Cup PIX: NZ restrict defending champs to 282/9
World Cup PIX: NZ restrict defending champs to 282/9
CBI files FIR over Vishal's censor board graft charge
CBI files FIR over Vishal's censor board graft charge
Asiad: Dipika-Harinder win gold; Ghosal bags silver
Asiad: Dipika-Harinder win gold; Ghosal bags silver

More like this

Guess Who Will Direct Alia's Jigra?

Guess Who Will Direct Alia's Jigra?

Bhumi Wants To Thank You For...

Bhumi Wants To Thank You For...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances