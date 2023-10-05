Sneak Peek: Alia Shoots For Jigra

Days after Alia Bhatt announced her next film, Jigra, she has started work and shared pictures on social media.
'& we're rolling ..day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA,' she writes.
Alia can be seen looking at her vanity van with a poster of Jigra on it.
A freckled close-up of Alia.
Sister Shaheen Bhatt gives her nod of approval as Alia gets her make-up done.
The film will be directed by Vasan Bala, who has made Peddlers, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Lagta, Monica, O My Darling.
Alia's shoes for the day.
Jigra will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 27, 2024.