News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Deepika, Hrithik Wrap Up Fighter In Italy

Deepika, Hrithik Wrap Up Fighter In Italy

Source: ANI
October 05, 2023 15:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand, his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand, Arfeen Khan and Choreographer Bosco Martis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arfeen Khan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have wrapped up the Italian schedule of their film Fighter.

The update was shared by Director Siddharth Anand, as he tweeted, 'And it's a schedule wrap!'

A selfie, clicked by Hrithik, features Deepika, Siddharth and his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand, and Choreographer Bosco Martis, among others. The Fighter squad can be seen bonding over coffee.

The picture was shared on Instagram by actor Arfeen Khan, who is sitting next to Siddharth, and captions it, 'Fighter in action... amazing people, amazing shoot @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone @boscomartis.'

 

Fighter is being touted as India's first aerial action film.

When Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021, he described it as, 'This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience.'

'I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him.'

IMAGE: Siddharth Anand with Hrithik Roshan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik recently posted a picture with Siddharth, and posted that their 'creative collaboration' had turned 10.

'Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara! Today marks 9 years since Bang Bang released, 4 since War released and our Fighter is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla and now we're set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side, to bring our visions to life.'

Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of Fighter, which is likely to release in theatres on January 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
How SUCCESSFUL is Hrithik Action Hero?
How SUCCESSFUL is Hrithik Action Hero?
Wow! Has Hrithik Ever Looked Hotter?
Wow! Has Hrithik Ever Looked Hotter?
Sneak Peek: Hrithik Shoots For Fighter
Sneak Peek: Hrithik Shoots For Fighter
Now, Modi lauds Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'
Now, Modi lauds Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'
World Cup PIX: NZ restrict defending champs to 282/9
World Cup PIX: NZ restrict defending champs to 282/9
CBI files FIR over Vishal's censor board graft charge
CBI files FIR over Vishal's censor board graft charge
Asiad: Dipika-Harinder win gold; Ghosal bags silver
Asiad: Dipika-Harinder win gold; Ghosal bags silver

More like this

Deepika, Hrithik ready for Fighter

Deepika, Hrithik ready for Fighter

50th Birthday And Fighter For Hrithik!

50th Birthday And Fighter For Hrithik!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances