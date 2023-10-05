Deepika, Hrithik Wrap Up Fighter In Italy

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand, his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand, Arfeen Khan and Choreographer Bosco Martis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arfeen Khan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have wrapped up the Italian schedule of their film Fighter.

The update was shared by Director Siddharth Anand, as he tweeted, 'And it's a schedule wrap!'

A selfie, clicked by Hrithik, features Deepika, Siddharth and his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand, and Choreographer Bosco Martis, among others. The Fighter squad can be seen bonding over coffee.

The picture was shared on Instagram by actor Arfeen Khan, who is sitting next to Siddharth, and captions it, 'Fighter in action... amazing people, amazing shoot @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone @boscomartis.'

Fighter is being touted as India's first aerial action film.

When Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021, he described it as, 'This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience.'

'I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him.'

IMAGE: Siddharth Anand with Hrithik Roshan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik recently posted a picture with Siddharth, and posted that their 'creative collaboration' had turned 10.

'Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara! Today marks 9 years since Bang Bang released, 4 since War released and our Fighter is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla and now we're set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side, to bring our visions to life.'

Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of Fighter, which is likely to release in theatres on January 2.