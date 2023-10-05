The October Stars Special Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Let's kick-start the month with our October Stars Special Bollywood Quiz.

That's right! This week, we have a theme where every image belongs to actors born this month.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Ananya Pandey, can you guess the name of their movie from the options listed below?

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Parampara B. Taqdeerwala C. Zamana Deewana A. Parampara A. Zameer B. Faraar C. Majboor A. Zameer A. Yodha B. Tridev C. Ghayal C. Ghayal A. Dolly Ki Doli B. Khoobsurat C. Fitoor B. Khoobsurat A. Phool Bane Angaray B. Bhrashtachar C. Insaaf Ki Devi A. Phool Bane Angaray A. Teesri Manzil B. Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon C. Love in Tokyo C. Love in Tokyo A. Jurm B. CID C. Satyamev Jayate C. Satyamev Jayate A. Gehraiyaan B. Student of the Year 2 C. Liger B. Student of the Year 2 A. Lal Patthar B. Prem Nagar C. Seeta Aur Geeta A. Lal Patthar A. Sardar Ka Grandson B. De De Pyaar De C. Runway 34 B. De De Pyaar De

