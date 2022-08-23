Shah Rukh Khan's SPECIAL Touch

IMAGE: Is that Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra?

Even a teeny bit of Shah Rukh Khan can accomplish a lot.

Look at the sheer number of special appearances he's done, most actors don't have careers as long as SRK's list of cameos.

Only recently one caught a glimpse of the star in Aamir Khan's remake of Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha may be a box office bummer but fans rejoiced at the sight of King Khan.

The superstar's last release, Zero came out in 2018 and the audience is eager to catch him in theatres again.

Until that happens though, they'll have to make do with SRK in little doses.

Up next, the actor is expected to play a short but significant part in Ayan Mukerji's superhero fantasy, Brahmastra, as well as pitch in an appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Sukanya Verma makes a list of his special avatars in the movies.

Rocketry: The Nambiar Effect

Empathy becomes SRK as he lends a sympathetic ear to the shabbily treated real-life scientist's story of injustice in R Madhavan's retelling of S Nambi Narayanan's experiences.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Trust SRK to show up at mid-point as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ex-husband offering relationship advice to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on the power of Ek tarfa pyaar and steal the show.

Tubelight

As the gentle, wise magician bringing about inspiring intervention around Salman Khan, SRK is the A to Z of charisma.

Luck By Chance

Playing yourself can be tricky but not when you're SRK.

The man's wisdom on matters of success and stardom results in one of the most authentic and unforgettable scenes in Zoya Akhtar's directorial debut.

Saathiya

SRK and Tabu's poignant chemistry as a married couple caught in a moment of distress in Shaad Ali's Saathiya is reason enough to root for their pairing in a full-fledged role.

In handful of scenes, the actors score as SRK's supportive spouse comforts his traumatised biwi.

Shakti: The Power

Credited as a 'dynamic role', SRK's hammy avatar in Karisma Kapoor's violent vehicle features the man shake a leg alongside Aishwarya and talk nineteen to a dozen while performing what might be the longest death scene in the history of Bollywood.

Army

As the bubbly army man bumped off by the baddies right after his cheerful courtship and marriage to Sridevi, SRK inspires a dedicated avenging angel act in his onscreen missus.

Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega

Salman Khan's romantic love triangle around a comatose Rani Mukerji and her BFF Preity Zinta enjoys a starry distraction in the form of SRK and Sana Saeed reprising their namesakes from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Bhoothnath, Bhoothnath Returns

SRK's good humour and effortless charm is a welcome addition in the Bhoothnath movies where he shows up briefly as a do-gooder, dapper navy officer and Juhi Chawla's better half.

Dushman Duniya Ka

Often a special appearance is a sign of good will and respect in Bollywood.

And so when veteran comedian Mehmood requested SRK to do his bit for son Manzoor's launchpad, Dushman Duniya Ka, the actor happily obliged.

Dulha Mil Gaya

Everybody remembers SRK and Sushmita Sen's scorching jodi in Main Hoon Naa.

But few will recall his friendly cameo in Dulha Mil Gaya where he shows up as her millionaire paramour in a couple of scenes.

Kaal, Heyy Babyy

SRK is quite the item too. When not raising the mercury in Kaal's title song with Malaika Arora in tow, his charming serenade of Vidya Balan in Heyy Babyy's Mast Kalander is one of the best things about an otherwise humdrum comedy.

Gaja Gamini

In painter-turned-director M F Husain's abstract and cryptic ode to Madhuri Dixit's beauty, SRK's romantic insights and quick wit as the smitten photographer reveals a lively facet of their free flowing camaraderie.

Silsiilay

Shah Rukh Khan's eloquence contributes greatly as he turns sutradhar for film critic turned film-maker Khalid Mohammad's feminist anthology starring the likes of Tabu, Bhumika Chawla and Riya Sen.

Shahrukh Bola 'Khoobsurat Hai Tu'

A young woman's feeble understanding about the world of glamour comes into play after SRK stops by the traffic signal to pay a flower seller the greatest compliment of her life.

Pehla Nasha, Achanak, Alag, Kuch Meetha Ho, Jaaye, I See You, Bombay Talkies, Love Breakups Zindagi Krazzy 4, Always Kabhi Kabhi, Gudgudee

As the celebrity coming to the rescue of his fans, a familiar face introducing the movie, a star attraction in a song or scene, SRK has played various versions of himself in countless movies of every shape, size and stature.