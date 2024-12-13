The Songs To Last A Lifetime

IMAGE: Raj Kapoor and Nargis in the Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua song from Shri 420.

A great admirer of Raj Kapoor's film songs, senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai says his all-time Raj Kapoor favourite song is the magical duet Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua.

"It's a duet to last a lifetime," he tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih and Rajesh Karkera.

"It's beautifully sung by Latadidi (Mangeshkar and Manna De to Shankar-Jaikishan's music. Shankar-Jaikishan, Shailendra and Lata Mangeshkar gave their best to Raj Kapoor," he adds.

"Both Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand picturised songs beautifully and that was the magic of film directors of that generation and singers like Kishore Kumar, Manna De, Rafi..."

