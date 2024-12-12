News
Raj Kapoor@100: The Showman Special Quiz

Raj Kapoor@100: The Showman Special Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
December 12, 2024 13:28 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

From a blue-eyed charismatic boy with golden hair and silver screen dreams to a superstar and showman revolutionising films and filmmaking by creating his own style, telling socialist stories and redefining grandeur while giving the Hindi film industry numerous talented stars to cherish, Raj Kapoor, Raj, RK became its heartbeat and history.

Whether making films about the marginalised in a newly independent nation or flaunting his showmanship in larger-than-life dramas, the actor, editor, director, producer’s enchanting mix of art, emotions and beauty set the benchmark and influenced future generations.

As part of the ongoing RK@100 celebrations, test your knowledge about the showman in our Raj Kapoor special quiz.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
Q1 What is the name of the newspaper Raj Kapoor writes for in the rom-com Chori Chori inspired by Hollywood's It Happened One Night?
A. Naya Sansar
B. Daily Toofan
C. Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar
 
 
Q2 How does Raj Kapoor learn about Vyajayanthimala's love affair before marriage in Sangam?
A. An old photograph in her parents' home.
B. A love letter in her locker.
C. Eavesdrop on a telephonic conversation.
 
 
Q3 Here's a lovely line spoken by Raj Kapoor in one of his movies -- Dushmani ko khareedne kahin jaana nahi padta. Aur dosti kisi keemat par nahi milti. Identify the movie.
A. Teesri Kasam
B. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai
C. Kal Aaj Aur Kal
 
 
Q4 Which Raj Kapoor starrer is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel Crime and Punishment?
A. Jagte Raho
B. Parvarish
C. Phir Subah Hogi
 
 
Q5 Can you identify this film by looking at this still?
A. Phir Subah Hogi
B. Boot Polish
C. Ab Dilli Door Nahi
 
 
Q6 Name the movie in which Nargis and Raj Kapoor paired up for the first time?
A. Aag
B. Andaz
C. Barsaat
 
 
Q7 Can you identify the movie by looking at these opening credits?
A. Anand
B. Guddi
C. Bombay Talkie
 
 
Q8 Of these three films, Raj Kapoor's little brother, Shashi did not play his younger version in?
A. Awaara
B. Aag
C. Aah
 
 
Q9 Can you identify all the three kids belonging to Raj Kapoor appearing in a fleeting glimpse of Shree 420's evergreen melody, Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua?
A. Randhir, Rishi, Rajiv
B. Randhir, Rishi, Reema
C. Randhir, Ritu, Rishi
 
 
Q10 Mera Naam Joker ends with the following message on the screen. Your options are:
A. The World Is A Circus.
B. Positively Not The End.
C. The Show Must Go On.
 
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
