Raj Kapoor@100: The Showman Special Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

From a blue-eyed charismatic boy with golden hair and silver screen dreams to a superstar and showman revolutionising films and filmmaking by creating his own style, telling socialist stories and redefining grandeur while giving the Hindi film industry numerous talented stars to cherish, Raj Kapoor, Raj, RK became its heartbeat and history.

Whether making films about the marginalised in a newly independent nation or flaunting his showmanship in larger-than-life dramas, the actor, editor, director, producer’s enchanting mix of art, emotions and beauty set the benchmark and influenced future generations.

As part of the ongoing RK@100 celebrations, test your knowledge about the showman in our Raj Kapoor special quiz.

Q1 What is the name of the newspaper Raj Kapoor writes for in the rom-com Chori Chori inspired by Hollywood's It Happened One Night? A. Naya Sansar B. Daily Toofan C. Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar A. Naya Sansar Q2 How does Raj Kapoor learn about Vyajayanthimala's love affair before marriage in Sangam? A. An old photograph in her parents' home. B. A love letter in her locker. C. Eavesdrop on a telephonic conversation. B. A love letter in her locker. Q3 Here's a lovely line spoken by Raj Kapoor in one of his movies -- Dushmani ko khareedne kahin jaana nahi padta. Aur dosti kisi keemat par nahi milti. Identify the movie. A. Teesri Kasam B. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai C. Kal Aaj Aur Kal C. Kal Aaj Aur Kal Q4 Which Raj Kapoor starrer is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel Crime and Punishment? A. Jagte Raho B. Parvarish C. Phir Subah Hogi C. Phir Subah Hogi Q5 Can you identify this film by looking at this still? A. Phir Subah Hogi B. Boot Polish C. Ab Dilli Door Nahi B. Boot Polish Q6 Name the movie in which Nargis and Raj Kapoor paired up for the first time? A. Aag B. Andaz C. Barsaat A. Aag Q7 Can you identify the movie by looking at these opening credits? A. Anand B. Guddi C. Bombay Talkie A. Anand Q8 Of these three films, Raj Kapoor's little brother, Shashi did not play his younger version in? A. Awaara B. Aag C. Aah C. Aah Q9 Can you identify all the three kids belonging to Raj Kapoor appearing in a fleeting glimpse of Shree 420's evergreen melody, Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua? A. Randhir, Rishi, Rajiv B. Randhir, Rishi, Reema C. Randhir, Ritu, Rishi C. Randhir, Ritu, Rishi Q10 Mera Naam Joker ends with the following message on the screen. Your options are: A. The World Is A Circus. B. Positively Not The End. C. The Show Must Go On. B. Positively Not The End.

