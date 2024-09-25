INSIDE Kriti Sanon's GORGEOUS Home

Kriti Sanon, whose had a good run at the box office recently with films like Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, lives in a stunning duplex apartment in Andheri, north west Mumbai, with her sister and parents.

The apartment, which comes with a breathtaking view of the Mumbai skyline, is on the 27th-28th floor and belongs to Amitabh Bachchan.

Yes, Kriti has been renting the property from the Big B which is spread across 5,000 square feet. Namrata Thakker gives us a tour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

White walls against wooden flooring look aesthetically pleasing, adding richness to the space.

Kriti enjoys the sunset from her huge balcony.

The sliding glass doors in the background and the unique ball-shaped chandelier lighting definitely adds more character.

Want to make a statement with your flooring? Opt for a black-and-white graphic marble pattern and spice up your home. Guess which other star has this flooring?

We like how Kriti’s minimalist balcony gives a clean and contemporary look.

And of course, that view is to die for! No wonder, the Mimi heroine loves spending her quiet mornings here with her fur buddies.

Here's the beautiful terrace garden with an uninterrupted view of the gorgeous Mumbai skyline.

How pretty is this little corner dedicated to the home temple?

The spacious living room elegantly done in neutral colours with minimal furniture.

Here’s another corner of the living room which looks chic and modern, thanks to the velvet sofa chairs in pink and pastel walls.

Like the combination of red dining chairs with the wooden table?

The first thing that greets you when you enter the Sanon residence is this gorgeous grey door with gold handles.

A lovely corner where Kriti and Phoebe meditate.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com