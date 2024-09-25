News
Rediff.com  » Movies » INSIDE Kriti Sanon's GORGEOUS Home

INSIDE Kriti Sanon's GORGEOUS Home

By NAMRATA THAKKER
September 25, 2024 09:09 IST
Kriti Sanon, whose had a good run at the box office recently with films like Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, lives in a stunning duplex apartment in Andheri, north west Mumbai, with her sister and parents.

The apartment, which comes with a breathtaking view of the Mumbai skyline, is on the 27th-28th floor and belongs to Amitabh Bachchan.

Yes, Kriti has been renting the property from the Big B which is spread across 5,000 square feet. Namrata Thakker gives us a tour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

White walls against wooden flooring look aesthetically pleasing, adding richness to the space.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti enjoys the sunset from her huge balcony.

The sliding glass doors in the background and the unique ball-shaped chandelier lighting definitely adds more character.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Want to make a statement with your flooring? Opt for a black-and-white graphic marble pattern and spice up your home. Guess which other star has this flooring?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

We like how Kriti’s minimalist balcony gives a clean and contemporary look.

And of course, that view is to die for! No wonder, the Mimi heroine loves spending her quiet mornings here with her fur buddies.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Here's the beautiful terrace garden with an uninterrupted view of the gorgeous Mumbai skyline.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

How pretty is this little corner dedicated to the home temple?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

The spacious living room elegantly done in neutral colours with minimal furniture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Here’s another corner of the living room which looks chic and modern, thanks to the velvet sofa chairs in pink and pastel walls.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geeta Sanon/Instagram

Like the combination of red dining chairs with the wooden table? 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

The first thing that greets you when you enter the Sanon residence is this gorgeous grey door with gold handles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geeta Sanon/Instagram

A lovely corner where Kriti and Phoebe meditate.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
