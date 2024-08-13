Inside Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Lavish Home

Rajkummar Rao, who is set to startle us in his coming release Stree 2, has been living in a dreamy, luxurious three-storey apartment with his wife Patralekhaa and their dog Gaga since 2021.
The lavish home, which was previously owned by Janhvi Kapoor, is located in Juhu, north west Mumbai, and RR reportedly paid a whopping Rs 44 crore (Rs 440 million) to own it.
Wooden staircases and an exquisite antique chandelier add an old world charm to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's spacious living room.
A beautiful little corner for a home temple giving out positive vibes with its minimal look.
How beautiful are those floor-to-ceiling murals depicting Indian artwork with a touch of rustic elegance!
We love Patralekhaa's goofiness in this picture as well as the white interiors of her home.
A darker wall, designed like a puzzle, makes a good background for pictures.
Here's the other side of the living room which is more chic and modern courtesy some indoor plants, a cute jhula and a colourful portrait of Charlie Chaplin.
Balancing vibrant colour with neutrals is the key to making a room look bold, edgy and yet very classy. No wonder, the bright blue walls look so good agonist the crisp white sofas.
A peek into their gym, which has colour, sunlight and a lot of motivational words to keep one going.
A comfy looking sofa chair in a shape of a flower is all you need to accentuate any space in your home.
And yes, their three-storey apartment also comes with a gorgeous view of the Mumbai skyline.
