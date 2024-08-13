Inside Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Lavish Home

Rajkummar Rao, who is set to startle us in his coming release Stree 2, has been living in a dreamy, luxurious three-storey apartment with his wife Patralekhaa and their dog Gaga since 2021.

The lavish home, which was previously owned by Janhvi Kapoor, is located in Juhu, north west Mumbai, and RR reportedly paid a whopping Rs 44 crore (Rs 440 million) to own it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Wooden staircases and an exquisite antique chandelier add an old world charm to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's spacious living room.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

A beautiful little corner for a home temple giving out positive vibes with its minimal look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

How beautiful are those floor-to-ceiling murals depicting Indian artwork with a touch of rustic elegance!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

We love Patralekhaa's goofiness in this picture as well as the white interiors of her home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

A darker wall, designed like a puzzle, makes a good background for pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Here's the other side of the living room which is more chic and modern courtesy some indoor plants, a cute jhula and a colourful portrait of Charlie Chaplin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Balancing vibrant colour with neutrals is the key to making a room look bold, edgy and yet very classy. No wonder, the bright blue walls look so good agonist the crisp white sofas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

A peek into their gym, which has colour, sunlight and a lot of motivational words to keep one going.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

A comfy looking sofa chair in a shape of a flower is all you need to accentuate any space in your home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

And yes, their three-storey apartment also comes with a gorgeous view of the Mumbai skyline.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com