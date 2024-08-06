Inside Katrina-Vicky's Cozy Home

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been living in a luxurious four bedroom, sea-facing apartment since they got married in December 2021.
The 7,000 square feet rented house is not only the definition of minimalist modern architecture but at its core, Vicky and Kat's abode is a simple, clean and a very green space.
Namrata Thakker gives us a tour through their social media posts.
We love the Christmas tree corner but it's the brick-printed wall in the background that looks so innovative.
A wooden flooring with the right furniture elevates the aesthetic appeal of a home.
A spacious balcony with loads of plants and ample sunlight is all you need to click the best selfies.
A huge living room with glass doors, indoor plants and minimal furniture makes the home look clean, airy yet modern.
Here's another corner of the balcony: Greener and very comfy, thanks to the cute bamboo chair.
Like the combination of neutral colours against wooden background? It gives out chic and elegant vibes.
There's a breathtaking view of the sea and the sunset from their balcony.
Everything about this puja corner seems contemporary and cozy.
A peek into their bedroom and the charcoal grey coloured television that take centrestage.
The white cushiony sofa set offsets the beautiful rustic carpet.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com