Inside Katrina-Vicky's Cozy Home

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been living in a luxurious four bedroom, sea-facing apartment since they got married in December 2021.

The 7,000 square feet rented house is not only the definition of minimalist modern architecture but at its core, Vicky and Kat's abode is a simple, clean and a very green space.

Namrata Thakker gives us a tour through their social media posts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

We love the Christmas tree corner but it's the brick-printed wall in the background that looks so innovative.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

A wooden flooring with the right furniture elevates the aesthetic appeal of a home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

A spacious balcony with loads of plants and ample sunlight is all you need to click the best selfies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

A huge living room with glass doors, indoor plants and minimal furniture makes the home look clean, airy yet modern.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Here's another corner of the balcony: Greener and very comfy, thanks to the cute bamboo chair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Like the combination of neutral colours against wooden background? It gives out chic and elegant vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

There's a breathtaking view of the sea and the sunset from their balcony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Everything about this puja corner seems contemporary and cozy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

A peek into their bedroom and the charcoal grey coloured television that take centrestage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

The white cushiony sofa set offsets the beautiful rustic carpet.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com