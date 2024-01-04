Guess How Many Crores Shah Rukh Khan Made?

We saw the women who made all the money at the box office in 2023.

Now, here's a look at the men who set records and swept in audiences into theatres.

Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan

Box office collection: Rs 644 crore/Rs 6.44 billion

Pathaan

Box office collection: Rs 543.05 crore/Rs 5.43 billion

Dunki

Box office collection: Rs 200 crore/Rs 2 billion (and counting)

Clearly, Shah Rukh Khan has been the superstar of 2023. After a hiatus of more than four years, he came back with a hat-trick of blockbusters.

Pathaan entered the Rs 500 Crore Club, Jawan followed it up with a Rs 600 Crore Club entry and now Dunki has entered the Rs 200 Crore Club.

He will eventually single-handedly contribute over Rs 1,400 crore (Rs 14 billion) in 2023, just in India.

Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma

Gadar 2

Box office collection: Rs 525.45 crore/Rs 5.25 billion

Sunny Deol's 2022 release Chup did not work commercially, and he had been seeing a spate of flops.

He wiped off all that with the huge blockbuster, Gadar 2.

Utkarsh Sharma, who plays Sunny's son in the film, benefited too as this is his second film as a leading man.

Ranbir Kapoor

Animal

Box office collection: Rs 550 crore+ /Rs 5.5 billion (expected)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Box office collection: Rs 149.05 crore/Rs 1.49 billion

Ranbir Kapoor started the year with a romcom, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which entered the Rs 100 Crore Club.

He followed it up with a violent actioner, Animal, which showed off another side to the actor, and was a mega success. It has now become Ranbir's biggest grosser, surpassing Sanju.

Salman Khan

Tiger 3

Box office collection: Rs 280 crore/Rs 2.8 billion

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Box office collection: Rs 110.53 crore/Rs 1.11 billion

Salman Khan contributed almost Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) to the box office this year.

He has been scoring centuries quite consistently, and that happened with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Tiger 3 was meant to be a bigger blockbuster than its eventual collection of Rs 280 crore.

Ranveer Singh

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Box office collection: Rs 153.60 crore/Rs 1.54 billion

After seeing a series of flops, especially the underwhelming performance of '83, Ranveer Singh bounced back with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Now, all eyes are on him, as he replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.

Akshay Kumar

OMG 2

Box office collection: Rs 150.17 crore/Rs 1.5 billion

Mission Raniganj

Box office collection: Rs 33.74 crore/Rs 337.4 million

Selfiee

Box office collection: Rs 16.85 crore/Rs 168.5 million

Akshay Kumar has certainly seen better days since his Selfiee and Mission Raniganj didn't do well at all. He is someone who is used to making three-four films a year, and they mostly do well.

Still, he had a win with OMG 2, which did well despite a controversial theme.

Pankaj Tripathi

OMG 2

Box office collection: Rs 150.17 crore/Rs 1.5 billion

Fukrey 3

Box office collection: Rs 97 crore/Rs 970 million

Pankaj Tripathi got his biggest commercial success in OMG 2 where he played a central role.

While he has been known as an excellent actor, it was good to see him gather dividends at the box office too.

He also had a key role in the ensemble hit Fukrey 3.

Prabhas

Salaar

Box office collection: Rs 150 crore/Rs 1.5 billion (expected)

Adipurush (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 136 crore/Rs 1.36 billion

After the Baahubali series, Prabhas is the only superstar who has had pan-India releases on a consistent basis.

Adipurush took a very good opening and though it went down soon after, he proved what a crowd-puller he is.

This was on full display with Salaar as well, which took a good opening despite a clash with Dunki.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Dream Girl 2

Box office collection: Rs 104.90 crore/Rs 1.05 billion

Ayushmann Khurrana had a poor post-pandemic season, when all his theatrical releases flopped.

But he's continuing to make different films and eventually, it was the sequel to his pre-pandemic hit Dream Girl that brought him back into circulation.

Vicky Kaushal

Sam Bahadur

Box office collection: Rs 90 crore/Rs 900 million (expected)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Box office collection: Rs 88 crore/Rs 880 million

Three theatrical releases, across different genres, that was Vicky Kaushal's game in 2023.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke kick-started the momentum for theatrical successes in the summer of 2023.

Sam Bahadur proved yet again that he is a terrific actor.

Dunki saw him in a cameo but a pivotal one.

Kartik Aaryan

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Box office collection: Rs 77.55 crore/Rs 775.5 million

Shehzada

Box office collection: Rs 32.20 crore/Rs 322 million

Though he faced disappointment with Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan scored decently with SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

This year, we will see him in Chandu Champion, and that may be a winner.

Vikrant Massey

12th Fail

Box office collection: Rs 55 crore/Rs 550 million (expected)

Vikrant Massey's theatrical release 12th Fail won him raves as well as box office collections.

Though he has been a prominent face on OTT, he proved he can bring audiences to theatres as well.