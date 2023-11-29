Salman Khan Is The Only Actor To...

With Tiger 3, Salman Khan has scored yet another movie in the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion).

With that, he becomes the only superstar in history to have 17 back-to-back centuries, an incredible feat indeed.

After looking at Bollywood's successful women, Joginder Tuteja looks at actors with more than five centuries to their credit.

Salman Khan: 17 Films

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger.

Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.25 crore/Rs 3.39 billion)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 321 crore/Rs 3.21 billion)

Sultan (Rs 301.5 crore/Rs 3.01 billion)

Kick (Rs 232 crore/Rs 2.32 billion)

Tiger 3 (Rs 270 crore/Rs 2.7 billion), still playing

Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore/Rs 2.11 billion)

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210 crore/Rs 2.1 billion)

Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 199 crore/Rs 1.99 billion)

Race 3 (Rs 169 crore/Rs 1.69 billion)

Dabangg 2 (Rs 156.50 crore/Rs 1.56 billion)

Bodyguard (Rs 149 crore/Rs 1.49 billion)

Dabangg 3 (Rs 146.11 crore/Rs 1.46 billion)

Dabangg (Rs 140 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)

Ready (Rs 120 crore/Rs 1.2 billion)

Tubelight (Rs 120 crore/Rs 1.2 billion)

Jai Ho (Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 110.53 crore/Rs 1.1 billion)

It all started with Dabangg and since then, Salman hasn't looked back.

Back in the 1970s, only Rajesh Khanna saw a golden run like this.

Akshay Kumar: 16 Films

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz.

Housefull 4 (Rs 208.50 crore/Rs 2.08 billion)

Good Newwz (Rs 205.14 crore/Rs 2.05 billion)

Mission Mangal (Rs 203 crore/Rs 2.03 billion)

Sooryavanshi (Rs 196 crore/Rs 1.96 billion)

2.0 [Hindi] (Rs 189 crore/Rs 1.89 billion)

Kesari (Rs 154.42 crore/Rs 1.54 billion)

OMG 2 (Rs 150.17 crore/ Rs 1.5 billion)

Toilet Ek Prem Katha (Rs 134.25 crore/Rs 1.34 billion)

Rowdy Rathore (Rs 133 crore/Rs 1.33 billion)

Airlift (Rs 129 crore/Rs 1.29 billion)

Rustom (Rs 128 crore/Rs 1.28 billion)

Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 117 crore/Rs 1.17 billion)

Housefull 2 (Rs 116 crore/Rs 1.16 billion)

Holiday (Rs 113 crore/Rs 1.13 billion)

Housefull 3 (Rs 109 crore/ s 1.09 billion)

Gold (Rs 105 crore/Rs 1.05 billion)

Prolific in making movies, Akshay has been regularly delivering 100 Crore Club successes.

There is a lot of hope from his next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with Tiger Shroff.

Ajay Devgn: 12 Films

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 280 crore/Rs 2.8 billion)

Drishyam 2 (Rs 241 crore/Rs 2.41 billion)

Golmaal Again (Rs 205.70 crore/Rs 2.05 billion)

Total Dhamaal (Rs 154.23 crore/Rs 1.54 billion)

Singham Returns (Rs 140 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)

Golmaal 3 (Rs 106 crore/Rs 1.06 billion)

Son of Sardaar (Rs 105 crore/Rs 1.05 billion)

Raid (Rs 103.07 crore/ Rs 1.03 billion)

Bol Bachchan (Rs 103 crore/Rs 1.03 billion)

Shivaay (Rs 100.30 crore/Rs 1 billion)

Singham (Rs 100.30 crore/Rs 1 billion)

De De Pyaar De (Rs 103.50 crore/Rs 1.03 billion)

The only other superstar to have a double digit score when it comes to delivering 100 Crore Club successes, Devgn is now getting ready for his biggie, Singham Again/

Shah Rukh Khan: 9 Films

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Jawan.

Jawan (Rs 644 crore/Rs 6.44 billion)

Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore/Rs 5.43 billion)

Chennai Express (Rs 227 crore/Rs 2.27 billion)

Happy New Year (Rs 205 crore/Rs 2.05 billion)

Dilwale (Rs 148 crore/Rs 1.48 billion)

Raees (Rs 137.51 crore/Rs 1.37 billion)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (Rs 122 crore/Rs 1.22 billion)

Ra. One (Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion)

Don 2 (Rs 107 crore/Rs 1.07 billion)

Shah Rukh had a lean period for a few years but has now scored a Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) film followed by a Rs 600 Crore Club (Rs 6 billion) entrant.

Will Dunki open the Rs 700 Crore Club (Rs 7 billion)?

Ranveer Singh: 7 Films

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in Simmba.

Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore/Rs 3.02 billion)

Simmba (Rs 240.31 crore/Rs 2.4 billion)

Bajirao Mastani (Rs 188 crore/Rs 1.88 billion)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 153.60 crore/Rs 1.53 billion)

Gully Boy (Rs 140 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)

Ram Leela (Rs 118.7 crore/Rs 1.18 billion)

'83 (Rs 109.02 crore/Rs 1.09 billion)

Amongst the younger stars, Ranveer has the highest count of centuries. He had a lean period but bounced back with his 2023 hit, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Aamir Khan: 6 Films

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan in PK.

Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore/Rs 3.87 billion)

PK (Rs 340.80 crore/Rs 3.4 billion)

Dhoom: 3 (Rs 284 crore/Rs 2.84 billion)

3 Idiots (Rs 202.95 crore/Rs 2.02 billion)

Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 145.29 crore/Rs 1.45 billion)

Ghajini (Rs 114 crore/Rs 1.14 billion)

He is the senior-most among the Khans and yet, has done relatively lesser number of movies.

Still, he is the founding father of the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion), Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) and 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) clubs.

Ranbir Kapoor: 6 Films

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.

Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore/Rs 3.42 billion)

Brahmastra (Rs 264 crore/Rs 2.64 billion)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 188.92 crore/Rs 1.88 billion)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore/Rs 1.49 billion)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs 112.50 crore/Rs 1.12 billion)

Barfi (Rs 112 crore/Rs 1.12 billion)

Ranbir does fewer films too, but has been scoring rather consistently.

Back-to-back successes of Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will probably be followed by Animal.

Hrithik Roshan: 6 Films

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in War.

War (Rs 318 crore/Rs 3.18 billion)

Krrish 3 (Rs 244.92 crore/Rs 2.44 billion)

Bang Bang (Rs 181 crore/Rs 1.81 billion)

Super 30 (Rs 147.30 crore/Rs 1.47 billion)

Agneepath (Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion)

Kaabil (Rs 103.84 crore/Rs 1.03 billion)

Hrithik has been working at his own pace. Vikram Vedha halted his Rs 100 Crore Club run, but it should resume with Fighter.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.