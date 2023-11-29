News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Salman Khan Is The Only Actor To...

Salman Khan Is The Only Actor To...

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
November 29, 2023 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With Tiger 3, Salman Khan has scored yet another movie in the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion).

With that, he becomes the only superstar in history to have 17 back-to-back centuries, an incredible feat indeed.

After looking at Bollywood's successful women, Joginder Tuteja looks at actors with more than five centuries to their credit.

 

Salman Khan: 17 Films

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger.

Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.25 crore/Rs 3.39 billion)
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 321 crore/Rs 3.21 billion)
Sultan (Rs 301.5 crore/Rs 3.01 billion)
Kick (Rs 232 crore/Rs 2.32 billion)
Tiger 3 (Rs 270 crore/Rs 2.7 billion), still playing
Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore/Rs 2.11 billion)
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210 crore/Rs 2.1 billion)
Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 199 crore/Rs 1.99 billion)
Race 3 (Rs 169 crore/Rs 1.69 billion)
Dabangg 2 (Rs 156.50 crore/Rs 1.56 billion)
Bodyguard (Rs 149 crore/Rs 1.49 billion)
Dabangg 3 (Rs 146.11 crore/Rs 1.46 billion)
Dabangg (Rs 140 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)
Ready (Rs 120 crore/Rs 1.2 billion)
Tubelight (Rs 120 crore/Rs 1.2 billion)
Jai Ho (Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion)
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 110.53 crore/Rs 1.1 billion)

It all started with Dabangg and since then, Salman hasn't looked back.

Back in the 1970s, only Rajesh Khanna saw a golden run like this.

 

Akshay Kumar: 16 Films

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz.

Housefull 4 (Rs 208.50 crore/Rs 2.08 billion)
Good Newwz (Rs 205.14 crore/Rs 2.05 billion)
Mission Mangal (Rs 203 crore/Rs 2.03 billion)
Sooryavanshi (Rs 196 crore/Rs 1.96 billion)
2.0 [Hindi] (Rs 189 crore/Rs 1.89 billion)
Kesari (Rs 154.42 crore/Rs 1.54 billion)
OMG 2 (Rs 150.17 crore/ Rs 1.5 billion)
Toilet Ek Prem Katha (Rs 134.25 crore/Rs 1.34 billion)
Rowdy Rathore (Rs 133 crore/Rs 1.33 billion)
Airlift (Rs 129 crore/Rs 1.29 billion)
Rustom (Rs 128 crore/Rs 1.28 billion)
Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 117 crore/Rs 1.17 billion)
Housefull 2 (Rs 116 crore/Rs 1.16 billion)
Holiday (Rs 113 crore/Rs 1.13 billion)
Housefull 3 (Rs 109 crore/ s 1.09 billion)
Gold (Rs 105 crore/Rs 1.05 billion)

Prolific in making movies, Akshay has been regularly delivering 100 Crore Club successes.

There is a lot of hope from his next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with Tiger Shroff.

 

Ajay Devgn: 12 Films

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 280 crore/Rs 2.8 billion)
Drishyam 2 (Rs 241 crore/Rs 2.41 billion)
Golmaal Again (Rs 205.70 crore/Rs 2.05 billion)
Total Dhamaal (Rs 154.23 crore/Rs 1.54 billion)
Singham Returns (Rs 140 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)
Golmaal 3 (Rs 106 crore/Rs 1.06 billion)
Son of Sardaar (Rs 105 crore/Rs 1.05 billion)
Raid (Rs 103.07 crore/ Rs 1.03 billion)
Bol Bachchan (Rs 103 crore/Rs 1.03 billion)
Shivaay (Rs 100.30 crore/Rs 1 billion)
Singham (Rs 100.30 crore/Rs 1 billion)
De De Pyaar De (Rs 103.50 crore/Rs 1.03 billion)

The only other superstar to have a double digit score when it comes to delivering 100 Crore Club successes, Devgn is now getting ready for his biggie, Singham Again/

 

Shah Rukh Khan: 9 Films

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Jawan.

Jawan (Rs 644 crore/Rs 6.44 billion)
Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore/Rs 5.43 billion)
Chennai Express (Rs 227 crore/Rs 2.27 billion)
Happy New Year (Rs 205 crore/Rs 2.05 billion)
Dilwale (Rs 148 crore/Rs 1.48 billion)
Raees (Rs 137.51 crore/Rs 1.37 billion)
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (Rs 122 crore/Rs 1.22 billion)
Ra. One (Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion)
Don 2 (Rs 107 crore/Rs 1.07 billion)

Shah Rukh had a lean period for a few years but has now scored a Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) film followed by a Rs 600 Crore Club (Rs 6 billion) entrant.

Will Dunki open the Rs 700 Crore Club (Rs 7 billion)?

 

Ranveer Singh: 7 Films

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in Simmba.

Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore/Rs 3.02 billion)
Simmba (Rs 240.31 crore/Rs 2.4 billion)
Bajirao Mastani (Rs 188 crore/Rs 1.88 billion)
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 153.60 crore/Rs 1.53 billion)
Gully Boy (Rs 140 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)
Ram Leela (Rs 118.7 crore/Rs 1.18 billion)
'83 (Rs 109.02 crore/Rs 1.09 billion)

Amongst the younger stars, Ranveer has the highest count of centuries. He had a lean period but bounced back with his 2023 hit, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

 

Aamir Khan: 6 Films

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan in PK.

Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore/Rs 3.87 billion)
PK (Rs 340.80 crore/Rs 3.4 billion)
Dhoom: 3 (Rs 284 crore/Rs 2.84 billion)
3 Idiots (Rs 202.95 crore/Rs 2.02 billion)
Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 145.29 crore/Rs 1.45 billion)
Ghajini (Rs 114 crore/Rs 1.14 billion)

He is the senior-most among the Khans and yet, has done relatively lesser number of movies.

Still, he is the founding father of the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion), Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) and 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) clubs.

 

Ranbir Kapoor: 6 Films

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.

Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore/Rs 3.42 billion)
Brahmastra (Rs 264 crore/Rs 2.64 billion)
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 188.92 crore/Rs 1.88 billion)
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore/Rs 1.49 billion)
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs 112.50 crore/Rs 1.12 billion)
Barfi (Rs 112 crore/Rs 1.12 billion)

Ranbir does fewer films too, but has been scoring rather consistently.

Back-to-back successes of Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will probably be followed by Animal.

 

Hrithik Roshan: 6 Films

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in War.

War (Rs 318 crore/Rs 3.18 billion)
Krrish 3 (Rs 244.92 crore/Rs 2.44 billion)
Bang Bang (Rs 181 crore/Rs 1.81 billion)
Super 30 (Rs 147.30 crore/Rs 1.47 billion)
Agneepath (Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion)
Kaabil (Rs 103.84 crore/Rs 1.03 billion)

Hrithik has been working at his own pace. Vikram Vedha halted his Rs 100 Crore Club run, but it should resume with Fighter.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
JOGINDER TUTEJA
COMMENT
Print this article
How Many Centuries Has Katrina Scored?
How Many Centuries Has Katrina Scored?
'We are telling the story of our tallest hero'
'We are telling the story of our tallest hero'
Vicky Kaushal's Best Performance? VOTE!
Vicky Kaushal's Best Performance? VOTE!
Ultra-Processed Foods Are Bad For You
Ultra-Processed Foods Are Bad For You
India to tour Lanka in Jul-Aug amidst ICC ban drama
India to tour Lanka in Jul-Aug amidst ICC ban drama
3rd T20I: Gaikwad defends Prasidh and company
3rd T20I: Gaikwad defends Prasidh and company
Couple fights on board, Bangkok flight turns to Delhi
Couple fights on board, Bangkok flight turns to Delhi

More like this

'I faced a lot of rejection to get here'

'I faced a lot of rejection to get here'

'If You Don't Have Money, You Don't Get Respect'

'If You Don't Have Money, You Don't Get Respect'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances