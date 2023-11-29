Salman Khan Is The Only Actor To...

With Tiger 3, Salman Khan has scored yet another movie in the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion).
With that, he becomes the only superstar in history to have 17 back-to-back centuries, an incredible feat indeed.
After looking at Bollywood's successful women, Joginder Tuteja looks at actors with more than five centuries to their credit.
Salman Khan: 17 Films
Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.25 crore/Rs 3.39 billion)
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 321 crore/Rs 3.21 billion)
Sultan (Rs 301.5 crore/Rs 3.01 billion)
Kick (Rs 232 crore/Rs 2.32 billion)
Tiger 3 (Rs 270 crore/Rs 2.7 billion), still playing
Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore/Rs 2.11 billion)
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210 crore/Rs 2.1 billion)
Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 199 crore/Rs 1.99 billion)
Race 3 (Rs 169 crore/Rs 1.69 billion)
Dabangg 2 (Rs 156.50 crore/Rs 1.56 billion)
Bodyguard (Rs 149 crore/Rs 1.49 billion)
Dabangg 3 (Rs 146.11 crore/Rs 1.46 billion)
Dabangg (Rs 140 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)
Ready (Rs 120 crore/Rs 1.2 billion)
Tubelight (Rs 120 crore/Rs 1.2 billion)
Jai Ho (Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion)
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 110.53 crore/Rs 1.1 billion)
It all started with Dabangg and since then, Salman hasn't looked back.
Back in the 1970s, only Rajesh Khanna saw a golden run like this.
Akshay Kumar: 16 Films
Housefull 4 (Rs 208.50 crore/Rs 2.08 billion)
Good Newwz (Rs 205.14 crore/Rs 2.05 billion)
Mission Mangal (Rs 203 crore/Rs 2.03 billion)
Sooryavanshi (Rs 196 crore/Rs 1.96 billion)
2.0 [Hindi] (Rs 189 crore/Rs 1.89 billion)
Kesari (Rs 154.42 crore/Rs 1.54 billion)
OMG 2 (Rs 150.17 crore/ Rs 1.5 billion)
Toilet Ek Prem Katha (Rs 134.25 crore/Rs 1.34 billion)
Rowdy Rathore (Rs 133 crore/Rs 1.33 billion)
Airlift (Rs 129 crore/Rs 1.29 billion)
Rustom (Rs 128 crore/Rs 1.28 billion)
Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 117 crore/Rs 1.17 billion)
Housefull 2 (Rs 116 crore/Rs 1.16 billion)
Holiday (Rs 113 crore/Rs 1.13 billion)
Housefull 3 (Rs 109 crore/ s 1.09 billion)
Gold (Rs 105 crore/Rs 1.05 billion)
Prolific in making movies, Akshay has been regularly delivering 100 Crore Club successes.
There is a lot of hope from his next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with Tiger Shroff.
Ajay Devgn: 12 Films
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 280 crore/Rs 2.8 billion)
Drishyam 2 (Rs 241 crore/Rs 2.41 billion)
Golmaal Again (Rs 205.70 crore/Rs 2.05 billion)
Total Dhamaal (Rs 154.23 crore/Rs 1.54 billion)
Singham Returns (Rs 140 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)
Golmaal 3 (Rs 106 crore/Rs 1.06 billion)
Son of Sardaar (Rs 105 crore/Rs 1.05 billion)
Raid (Rs 103.07 crore/ Rs 1.03 billion)
Bol Bachchan (Rs 103 crore/Rs 1.03 billion)
Shivaay (Rs 100.30 crore/Rs 1 billion)
Singham (Rs 100.30 crore/Rs 1 billion)
De De Pyaar De (Rs 103.50 crore/Rs 1.03 billion)
The only other superstar to have a double digit score when it comes to delivering 100 Crore Club successes, Devgn is now getting ready for his biggie, Singham Again/
Shah Rukh Khan: 9 Films
Jawan (Rs 644 crore/Rs 6.44 billion)
Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore/Rs 5.43 billion)
Chennai Express (Rs 227 crore/Rs 2.27 billion)
Happy New Year (Rs 205 crore/Rs 2.05 billion)
Dilwale (Rs 148 crore/Rs 1.48 billion)
Raees (Rs 137.51 crore/Rs 1.37 billion)
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (Rs 122 crore/Rs 1.22 billion)
Ra. One (Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion)
Don 2 (Rs 107 crore/Rs 1.07 billion)
Shah Rukh had a lean period for a few years but has now scored a Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) film followed by a Rs 600 Crore Club (Rs 6 billion) entrant.
Will Dunki open the Rs 700 Crore Club (Rs 7 billion)?
Ranveer Singh: 7 Films
Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore/Rs 3.02 billion)
Simmba (Rs 240.31 crore/Rs 2.4 billion)
Bajirao Mastani (Rs 188 crore/Rs 1.88 billion)
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 153.60 crore/Rs 1.53 billion)
Gully Boy (Rs 140 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)
Ram Leela (Rs 118.7 crore/Rs 1.18 billion)
'83 (Rs 109.02 crore/Rs 1.09 billion)
Amongst the younger stars, Ranveer has the highest count of centuries. He had a lean period but bounced back with his 2023 hit, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Aamir Khan: 6 Films
Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore/Rs 3.87 billion)
PK (Rs 340.80 crore/Rs 3.4 billion)
Dhoom: 3 (Rs 284 crore/Rs 2.84 billion)
3 Idiots (Rs 202.95 crore/Rs 2.02 billion)
Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 145.29 crore/Rs 1.45 billion)
Ghajini (Rs 114 crore/Rs 1.14 billion)
He is the senior-most among the Khans and yet, has done relatively lesser number of movies.
Still, he is the founding father of the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion), Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) and 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) clubs.
Ranbir Kapoor: 6 Films
Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore/Rs 3.42 billion)
Brahmastra (Rs 264 crore/Rs 2.64 billion)
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 188.92 crore/Rs 1.88 billion)
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore/Rs 1.49 billion)
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs 112.50 crore/Rs 1.12 billion)
Barfi (Rs 112 crore/Rs 1.12 billion)
Ranbir does fewer films too, but has been scoring rather consistently.
Back-to-back successes of Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will probably be followed by Animal.
Hrithik Roshan: 6 Films
War (Rs 318 crore/Rs 3.18 billion)
Krrish 3 (Rs 244.92 crore/Rs 2.44 billion)
Bang Bang (Rs 181 crore/Rs 1.81 billion)
Super 30 (Rs 147.30 crore/Rs 1.47 billion)
Agneepath (Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion)
Kaabil (Rs 103.84 crore/Rs 1.03 billion)
Hrithik has been working at his own pace. Vikram Vedha halted his Rs 100 Crore Club run, but it should resume with Fighter.
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.