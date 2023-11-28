How Many Centuries Has Katrina Scored?

Will Tiger 3 enter the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) club?

The verdict is not out yet, but the film is still enjoying a good run in theatres.

With that, its star Katrina Kaif has got the most movies in the Rs 100 crore club among Bollywood's ladies. She shares this milestone with Deepika Padukone, as both actresses clock nine movies in this prestigious club.

Joginder Tuteja looks at actresses who have more than five 100 Crore Club movies to their credit.

Katrina Kaif: 9 Films

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.

Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.25 crore/Rs 3.4 billion)

Dhoom: 3 (Rs 284 crore/Rs 2.84 billion)

Tiger 3 (Rs 270 crore, still running in theatres/Rs 2.7 billion)

Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore/Rs 2.11 billion)

Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 199 crore/Rs 1.99 billion)

Sooryavanshi (Rs 197 crore/Rs 1.97 billion)

Bang Bang (Rs 181 crore/Rs 1.81 billion)

Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 145.29 crore/Rs 1.45 billion)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (Rs 122 crore/Rs 1.22 billion)

When Katrina scores, she scores big.

Her Phone Bhoot last year may not have worked, but with Tiger 3, she is back in the business of the big bucks.

Deepika Padukone: 9 Films

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in Pathaan.

Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore/Rs 5.43 billion))

'83 (Rs 109.02 crore/Rs 1.09 billion)

Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore/ Rs 3.02 billion)

Bajirao Mastani (Rs 188 crore/ Rs 1.88 billion)

Happy New Year (Rs 205 crore/ Rs 2.05 billion)

Ram Leela (Rs 118.70 crore/ s 1.19 billion)

Chennai Express (Rs 227 crore/Rs 2.27 billion)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 188.92 crore/Rs 1.89 billion)

Race 2 (Rs 100.45 crore/Rs 1 billion)

Deepika has been scoring consistently across genres.

She will continue her winning stream with Fighter up next.

Alia Bhatt: 8 Films

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in RRR.

RRR (Hindi) (Rs 274.31 crore/Rs 2.74 billion)

Brahmastra (Rs 257.44 crore/Rs 2.57 billion)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 153.60 crore/Rs 1.54 billion)

Gully Boy (Rs 140.25 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 129.10 crore/ Rs 1.29 billion)

Raazi (Rs 123.84 crore/Rs 1.24 billion)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Rs 116.68 crore/Rs 1.17 billion)

2 States (Rs 102.14 crore/Rs 1.02 billion)

Easily the fastest moving young superstar that Bollywood can boast of, Alia has had a brilliant track record.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: 7 Films

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 321 crore/Rs 3.21 billion)

Good Newwz (Rs 205.14 crore/Rs 2.05 billion)

3 Idiots (Rs 202.95 crore/Rs 2.03 billion)

Bodyguard (Rs 149 crore/Rs 1.49 billion)

Singham Returns (Rs 140 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)

Ra. One (Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion)

Golmaal 3 (Rs 106 crore/1.06 billion)

Continuing to be relevant while being the senior-most of them all, Kareena's last double century was Good Newwz in 2019.

But she will probably score again in Rohit Shetty's coming Singham Again.

Shraddha Kapoor: 6 Films

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor in Chhichhore.

Chhichhore (Rs 153.09 crore/Rs 1.53 billion)

Saaho (Rs 150 crore/Rs 1.5 billion)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore/ Rs 1.49 billion)

Stree (Rs 130 crore/Rs 1.3 billion)

ABCD - Any Body Can Dance 2 (Rs 107 crore/ Rs 107 billion)

Ek Villain (Rs 106 crore/Rs 1.06 billion)

Shraddha has not worked with the Khans, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn or Hrithik Roshan, but still, she's in the big league.

Up next, she may turn Stree 2 into another sweet sucess.

Jacqueline Fernandez: 6 Films

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick.

Kick (Rs 232 crore/Rs 2.32 billion)

Race 3 (Rs 169 crore/Rs 1.69 billion)

Judwaa 2 (Rs 138.61 crore/Rs 1.39 billion)

Housefull 2 (Rs 116 crore/Rs 1.16 billion)

Housefull 3 (Rs 109 crore/Rs 1.09 billion)

Race 2 (Rs 100.45 crore/Rs 1 billion)

Five out of Jacqueline's six centuries have been sequels while the film leading the list is a remake.

Sonakshi Sinha: 6 Films

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 2.

Dabangg 2 (Rs 156.50 crore/Rs 1.57 billion)

Dabangg 3 (Rs 146.11 crore/Rs 1.46 billion)

Dabangg (Rs 140 crore/Rs 1.4 billion)

Rowdy Rathore (Rs 133 crore/Rs 1.33 billion)

Holiday (Rs 113 crore/Rs 1. 13 billion)

Son of Sardaar (Rs 105 crore/Rs 1.05 billion)

Sonakshi is doing few films currently and yet, she has more than five centuries to her name.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.