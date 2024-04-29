Alia-Ranbir's Dinner Date With NTR Jr, Saba-Hrithik

All Photograph: ANI Photo

Sunday saw a superstar night out, as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr went out for dinner in Mumbai.

Joining them were Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad, NTR Jr's wife, Lakshmu Pranathi and directors Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Hrithik took a break from the shooting of his film, War 2, for the special dinner.

War 2 is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, best known for his Ranbir Kapoor-starrers like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra.

This is the first time that Karan and NTR Jr were spotted since the film-maker announced he had the north theatrical distribution rights for the latter's action film, Devara.

Devara, interestingly, co-stars KJo's protege Janhvi Kapoor as well as Saif Ali Khan.

While Devara is scheduled for October 10, the release date of War 2 has not been announced yet.

Ranbir has been shooting for Nitish Tiwari's epic film, Ramayana.