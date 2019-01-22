Bollywood's Most Amazing Faces!

Last updated on: January 22, 2019 12:23 IST

Here's looking at Aishwarya, Janhvi, Katrina...

When Marlon Brando said, 'The close-up says everything' he knew exactly it meant.

And we can't agree more.

Some of Bollywood's faces look so breathless up close!

Here's looking at lovely pictures of these gorgeous actresses, who have shared their flawless faces on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

There is a reason why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often been referred to as the most beautiful woman in the world.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif shows off her sexy side.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt lets her eyes do all the talking in this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone makes sure the light falls perfectly on her face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Isn't Janhvi Kapoor stunning?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor displays the same innocence she did in her first superhit film Aashiqui 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha captivates with her eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Akkineni/Instagram

Samantha Akkineni flashes her million dollar smile.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Can Bhumi Pednekar look any cuter?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

That close-up shot when your make-up is on point.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez certainly doesn't need any filters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani shows off her innocence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan /Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is killing it even in her sun-kissed close-up photo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani shows off her glitter ears in a close-up and they look wow on her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson's close-up has high fashion written all over it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

The bold and beautiful Lisa Haydon looks flawless!