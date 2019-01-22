Bollywood's Most Amazing Faces!

Here's looking at Aishwarya, Janhvi, Katrina...
When Marlon Brando said, 'The close-up says everything' he knew exactly it meant.
And we can't agree more.
Some of Bollywood's faces look so breathless up close!
Here's looking at lovely pictures of these gorgeous actresses, who have shared their flawless faces on social media.
There is a reason why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often been referred to as the most beautiful woman in the world.
Katrina Kaif shows off her sexy side.
Alia Bhatt lets her eyes do all the talking in this picture.
Deepika Padukone makes sure the light falls perfectly on her face.
Isn't Janhvi Kapoor stunning?
Shraddha Kapoor displays the same innocence she did in her first superhit film Aashiqui 2.
Sonakshi Sinha captivates with her eyes.
Samantha Akkineni flashes her million dollar smile.
Can Bhumi Pednekar look any cuter?
That close-up shot when your make-up is on point.
Jacqueline Fernandez certainly doesn't need any filters.
Disha Patani shows off her innocence.
Sara Ali Khan is killing it even in her sun-kissed close-up photo.
Kiara Advani shows off her glitter ears in a close-up and they look wow on her.
Amy Jackson's close-up has high fashion written all over it.
The bold and beautiful Lisa Haydon looks flawless!
