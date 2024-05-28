Alia to Zeenat: Bollywood's A to Z Of Head Turners

Bollywood has a history of making heads turn -- theirs and everybody else's -- in shiny hair accessory. Sukanya Verma picks some exquisite head jewellery to explain what we mean.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/ Rediff Archives

Deepika channelled a Grecian goddess at her MET Gala debut. She kept it relatively simple in slinky white gown with diamond flowers adorning her neatly tied bun.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Here's taking another moment to remember the soon-to-be mamma fulfilling her Cannes jury duties wearing an ornate head band to go with her striped sequined sari.

Alia Bhatt

Alia may have stuck to a minimal look on her wedding but she went all out for Rani's bridal look in Karan Johar's lavish love story, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in her sparkling maang tikka.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

The original fashionista of Bollywood served looks long before they became a thing. Sonam's bejewelled showstopper for Ralph and Russo at Paris fashion, flaunting a grandiose head piece, is a case in point.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's portrayal of an Afghan princess in elaborate jewellery makes for a striking sight in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical, Padmaavat.

Priyanka Chopra

It's only fair PC should dish out one contemporary take after another on all things head jewellery in a movie called Fashion.

Katrina Kaif

Thugs of Hindostan may have bombed, but Katrina's temptress moves and spunky maang teeka sure caught everyone's eye.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Trust Bebo to make a trendsetting statement piece out of the classic jhoomar in her sultry mujra number, Dil Mera Muft Ka in Agent Vinod.

Anushka Sharma

The glittery jhoomar makes an even more elaborate appearance on Anushka, turning it into a must-have accessory on every bride following the super success of Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Meena Kumari

Nothing to beat the gilded extravagance of Meena Kumar's shimmering head piece in Pakeezah though.

Vyjayanthimala

While on classics, who can forget the antique ornaments sported by Vyjayanthimala over the course of her portrayal of a royal court dancer in and as Amrapali?

Rekha, Utsav

Ditto for Rekha's contribution to Girish Karnad's 5th century costume drama, Utsav: The final word on bling.

Zeenat Aman

Glitter and glamour go hand in hand as Lady Zee shows off her version of diamonds are a girl's best friend in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Helen

Hair, makeup, costumes, tiaras, trinkets, Helen's style and sass was always on point if not way ahead of its time. The legendary dancer gives letting her hair down an altogether different meaning. Here's proof.

Bindu

Never to shy away from flaunting her flamboyance, fellow cabaret queen Bindu's fancy diamond brooch in her bouffant is as conspicuous as her seduction in Kati Patang.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

All that glitters is Aishwarya. We've said that before, but jewellery, from head to toe, becomes her. The stunner's glorious history in bejewelled hair is the gold standard in heritage and opulence.

Here are some samples.