All That Glitters is Aishwarya Rai

Jewellery has a sparkling effect on every woman, but on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it takes a life of its own.

Less is more may well be true for others, but on this resplendent beauty, bring-on-the-bling is one mantra that never fails.

While we still recover from her glitzy allure as a 10th century royal in all her Chola era bedecked glory, Sukanya Verma looks at the many times she made our jaws drop as silver screen's undisputed jewel queen.

Jodhaa Akbar

As Jodhaa, the Rajput queen of Mughal Emperor Akbar in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical, the star is a sight to behold in all her grand bridal finery.

The armour like size of those ornate necklaces would overwhelm most. Not Aishwarya.

Here's another gorgeous instance of her ornamental comfort.

Guru

We don't know if diamonds are Aishwarya's best friends but she sure looks happy to spore them in abundance in her dazzling avatar for a song sequence of Mani Ratnam's Guru.

Umrao Jaan

Her splendour makes her every director’s first choice for costume dramas.

Though J P Dutta's Umrao Jaan adaptation is as soulless as they come, Aishwarya is a photogenic delight as the poetic courtesan sporting tons and tons of baubles.

Devdas

Abandoned by her spineless beau after he fails to convince his classist father to accept Aishwarya as bahu, she marries an elderly moneybags on rebound and promptly flaunts her riches in classic Hindi movie style in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's opulent take on Devdas.

How’s that for bold and bejewelled?

Chokher Bali

In Rituparno Ghosh's adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's 1903 novel, Aishwarya plays a young widow succumbing to temptation and desire.

One of its most iconic moments involve her adorning herself in borrowed gold looking every bit luminous and lovely.

Taal

Trust Aishwarya to shimmer in all kinds of bling -- old or new.

Remember her rhinestone excess against the contemporary choreography of Taal?

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

With Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love for shringar found a muse in Aishwarya. As the traditional Gujarati girl bursting in passion, it's a treat to watch her in numerous colourful ensembles and sparkly jewellery.

Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke

Flashy gold is the fate of every Bollywood heroine at some point or another. And Aishwarya owns it like only she can.

Aa Ab Laut Chalein

It's hard to focus on Aishwarya's sulky mood while she looks this shiny.

It's harder to believe hero Akshaye Khanna refuses to take any notice.

Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Right from her Bollywood debut, Aishwarya's 24 karat glow is hard to miss.

Jeans

Two of the best things about Shankar's Jeans -- A R Rahman's melodies and Aishwarya's style.

From changing into a gazillion costumes, posing next to every landmark in the world and covering herself in gold from head to toe, the upshot is always the same: Va va voom.

Iruvar

From her first Iruvar to her latest PS-1, both directed by her favourite Mani Ratnam, life comes to a full circle in Aishwarya's golden charms and traditional ornaments.