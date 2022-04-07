Ranbir-Alia Wedding: ALL THE DETAILS!

Bollywood's most awaited wedding this year is likely happening next week in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have been dating each other for almost five years, have decided to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

But exactly when and where is the wedding happening? Who's on the guest list?

Namrata Thakker brings you details about the wedding.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Unlike most B-town celebs, Alia and Ranbir won't have a destination wedding. Instead, the couple is set to wed at Ranbir's paternal grandparents' home RK House in Chembur, north east Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir's parents Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor married at the RK House in 1980, and the actor wanted to have a wedding just like them and hence, the venue.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

As for the guest list, the ceremony will only have close family members and friends in attendance. Apparently, Ranbir has invited his hair and make-up artistes, spot boys, assistants and all the technicians he has worked with over the last few years to the wedding.

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji are certainties on the list along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The pre-wedding festivities will begin on Thursday, April 14, and the couple will have a traditional Punjabi wedding on Sunday, April 17.

According to reports, for her big day Alia will wear a Sabyasachi outfit whereas Ranbir will be seen in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Alia will wear Manish designed attire for the other wedding ceremonies.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Rumours are rife that Ranbir is planning to host a bachelor party with his close friends.