Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia under 'house arrest' till wedding

Alia under 'house arrest' till wedding

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 09, 2022 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt on a promotional bus ride for her film Gangubai Kathiavadi. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to marry Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday, April 14, is staying indoors for the time being to avoid the press.

A source close to the actress reveals to Subhash K Jha that Alia is not stepping out of her home before the wedding.

"There are photographers everywhere in Juhu (north west Mumbai where Alia lives with her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt). To avoid any wedding-related questions, Alia has decided to stay completely away from the paparazzi until her marriage," the source reveals.

Alia and Ranbir have decided to keep the wedding date a secret, sharing it only with Alia's parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, Alia's beloved maternal grandparents, Gertrude and Narendra Nath Razdan, Ranbir's sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni and Soni's sister Tina Razdan Hertzke.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUBHASH K JHA
