Rediff.com  » Movies » What Ranbir is Doing Before His 'Shaadi'

What Ranbir is Doing Before His 'Shaadi'

By Rediff Movies
April 07, 2022 12:26 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Days before his rumoured wedding to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor keeps himself busy by shooting for an ad with his mum Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu posts a picture from the shoot and writes, 'Ad shoot with my "jaane Jigar" (heartbeat)'

The post got likes from her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as well as from Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, Tiger Shroff and Ayesha Shroff.

 

If the buzz is correct, Ranbir and Alia's wedding festivities will begin on April 13. They are set to marry on April 17 at the R K house in Chembur, north east Mumbai.

Rediff Movies
