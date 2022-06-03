Vikram Review

With ample whistle podu moments, Vikram is a macho blockbuster that shouldn't be missed, applauds Divya Nair.

Once upon a time, there lived a ghost... and thus begins Lokesh Kanagaraj's adventure into the world of Vikram.

To know the reference of this ghost, you must first watch Kanagaraj's prequel Kaithi in which a team of cops led by Bejoy (Narain) have busted and secured drugs worth Rs 840 crore, belonging to drug peddlers Adaikalam (Harish Uthaman) and Anbu (Arjun Das) with the help of a Dilli (Karthi), an ex-convict.

Vikram takes off from where Kaithi ends.

Narcotics cop Prapanjan (Kalidas Jayaram), who is part of Bejoy's team, is killed by a group of masked men.

Two more top ranking government officials are killed in similar fashion.

Prapanjan's adopted father Karnan (Kamal Haasan) is also kidnapped and shown to be killed in a grenade attack by a group of masked men.

To reveal the identity of these killers and establish a link between the serial killings of top ranked officials, a group of undercover agents led by Amar (Fahadh Faasil) are hired by police officer Jose (Chemban Vinod).

Amar's search leads them to Santhanam (Vijay Sethupathi), another drug handler, who will go to any lengths to secure the seized stash of drugs.

If Kaithi was about getting to Adaikalam, Vikram links him to ruthless Rolex, the original kingpin whose name is enough to send shockwaves among his men.

The action-packed drama takes you on an adrenaline adventure filled with gunshots, coldblooded encounters, multiple backstories and a few plot twists.

Right from the swagger entry of ulaganayakan Kamal as Vikram to the use of tattoos, preference of songs and situational humour in shaping Santhanam's stylish character, Kanagaraj feeds in to the audience's expectations of the mega-star thriller.

Swag, story, screenplay, Vikram binds them together in a visual spectacle with a mass appeal.

Watching some of your best and favourite actors from Tamil and Malayalam cinema face each other as black, white and grey characters is an absolute treat to your senses.

In one scene, over a phone conversation with Kamal, FaFa sums our collective excitement in one dialogue: 'Big fan of your work, sir.'

If the first half piques your interest, the second half comes at you with double the action and masala.

Just when I thought the female cast is underwhelming, I was in for a surprise.

The five minute martial arts sequence, helmed by an unsuspecting agent Tina clad in a sari in the second half, deserves a standing ovation.

Other Aha! moments include featuring the Tamil YouTube sensation Village Cooking Channel cooking biryani.

Anirudh Ravichander's background score is pulsating.

With ample whistle podu moments, Vikram is a macho blockbuster that shouldn't be missed at the multiplex.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is to Tamil cinema what Karan Johar is to Bollywood and S S Rajamouli to Telugu cinema. He has given Kamal Haasan the best comeback in a long time with a dream supporting cast.

Like always, Kanagaraj saved the best for the last.

Towards the final moments of the film, Suriya delightfully enters the frame and delivers the best cameo, promising an exciting Part 2 for Vikram.

Now that we know who Rolex is, what about Dilli?

When will he re-enter and link the big story?

Only Adaikalam knows!

After Kaithi, we waited two years for Vikram. Now, how long will this intermission last?

Rediff Rating: